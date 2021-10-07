Early morning shooting in Waco lands witness in jail

Two men were injured in an altercation that ended in a shooting in Waco last week, but the only arrest made was of an apparent witness found hiding in the woods nearby. According to a news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, a resident on Buncombe Road in Waco was awakened by an injured Haralson County resident, Stacy Burkhart, banging on his door. Burkhart, 43, had been shot multiple times, he claimed in a drive-by shooting, and was taken to a hospital. He was released from the hospital later that day.