Early voting begins Tuesday, online forum to follow

Early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal election begins on Tuesday in Tallapoosa, the only city in the county that will be holding an election this year. Early voting will continue each weekday through Friday, Oct. 29, during normal business hours each day at Tallapoosa City Hall. Additionally, voting will be open two Saturdays during the early voting period, on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, also at Tallapoosa City Hall.