The Liberty trio of Goncalo Ferreira, Zion Heaven and Josh Wilson won two pre-qualifying matches each during the opening day of the ITA All-American Championships. All three players picked up victories in the round of 256 and round of 128 on Saturday at the prestigious event, held at Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Tennis Center and at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park. The Liberty players will compete in another day of pre-qualifying matches, Sunday.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO