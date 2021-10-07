CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Rollover Accident Fatality Reported on Highway 99 in Turlock Area

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a fatal rollover crash on SR-99 in the Turlock area on the night of Thursday, September 30, 2021. The incident occurred along southbound State Route 99 in the vicinity of Monte Vista Avenue shortly after 10:37 p.m. and involved one vehicle, a Ford Explorer SUV.

