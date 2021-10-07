CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Just Tried The New Birch Luxe Mattress and It Was Worth the Wait

By Maria Cassano
 6 days ago
Scouting Report: The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress is made from organic wool and cashmere, as well as latex and steel springs for a plush hybrid experience. I love all things all-natural. (That includes makeup, deodorant, clothes, coffee creamers; you name it.) That said, bedding is already a big investment — never mind when you’re trying to furnish your first place on top of student loans. Needless to say, it took me a pretty long time to makeover my bed with natural, high-quality sheets, blankets, and pillows. The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress was the final piece to the puzzle and I can confidently say it was worth the wait.

