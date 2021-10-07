I Just Tried The New Birch Luxe Mattress and It Was Worth the Wait

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve never been too picky when it comes to bath towels. As long as they’re soft, wash well, and are long enough to fully wrap yourself in post shower, my needs are met. But then I tested Parachute’s Classic Turkish Cotton Towels for our Best List, and it hit me like a ton of bricks. It was the most luxe towel I’ve ever used, hands-down. They weren’t just the best overall towels on the list for obvious reasons, with Parachute being a much-loved editor-favorite DTC brand and all. It took one try to realize that it was just like a weighted blanket — in towel form.

