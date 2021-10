MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced that starting today, Friday, Oct. 1, many more Vermonters can now schedule and receive their Pfizer vaccine booster shots. “We know vaccines are safe and effective, and these additional doses add even more protection. So, I encourage anyone who is eligible to register for your booster today,” Scott said in a press release. “At the same time, we continue to urge those who have not yet gotten their first dose to get vaccinated. The data shows we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, friends and family, and to make sure we continue moving forward from the pandemic.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO