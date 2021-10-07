CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Motorcycle Accident With Injuries Reported in Elk Grove

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident on SR 99 Involves Two Motorcycles and Several Vehicles. Several vehicles were involved in a motorcycle accident in Elk Grove on October 3 that resulted in injuries to at least one of the riders. The accident was reported along northbound State Route 99 just south of the eastbound Stockton Boulevard off-ramp around 8:10 in the evening. According to the incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a Tesla, Toyota Prius, Honda Civic, and another Honda sedan were discovered at the motorcycle accident scene when they arrived.

