CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Three-Car Collision on I-80 Causes Death and Injuries

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of Sunday, October 3, 2021, a person was killed, and three others suffered injuries in a three-car collision on Interstate 80 (I-80). Officers from the Contra Costa Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to reports of a collision that were called in at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash site was on westbound I-80, west of State Route 4 in the city of Hercules. Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers found three involved vehicles, two of which had overturned. All lanes of traffic were blocked.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

I-70 closed between tunnels and Silverthorne due to fatal 5-vehicle crash

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower tunnel and Silverthorne after a five-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The closure was first reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a semi-trailer caught fire...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Nurse and patient in the back of an ambulance are killed after truck slams into the vehicle - with five more rushed to hospital after horror highway crash

A nurse and elderly patient travelling in the back of an ambulance have tragically died in a horror highway crash in Central Queensland. Seven people were involved in the crash on the Capricornia Highway at Stanwell near Rockhampton on Monday afternoon. The ambulance was stopped at roadworks when the B-double...
TRAFFIC
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after his vehicle caught fire in crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and became trapped inside the vehicle that was on fire, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officials said a 2008 Infinity M35 was driving at a high rate of speed Tuesday...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#I 80#The Contra Costa Office#State Route 4#Lexus
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Fatality on Westside Boulevard in Merced County

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a rollover crash that resulted in one fatality in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the area of Sultana Drive and Westside Boulevard, just south of Livingston. Details on the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Linda Head-On Collision Results in Major Injuries

Head-On Collision Reported at Rio Linda Boulevard Intersection. A head-on collision in Rio Linda on October 7 caused major injuries in a two-vehicle crash. The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards when a pickup and sedan collided. The vehicles blocked the intersection following the crash, and traffic in both directions had to be shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who investigated the crash.
RIO LINDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Head-On Crash Near Beale AFB

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly head-on crash has a Yuba County road near Beale Air Force Base closed Tuesday morning. The scene is along Hammonton-Smarville Road, east of Doolittle Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that a head-on collision occurred and at least one person has died. No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being urged to use a different route. Updates to follow.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Off-Ramp Accident in Rancho Cordova Causes Major Injury

Driver Injured in Sunrise Boulevard Off-Ramp Accident. An off-ramp accident causing a major injury happened in Rancho Cordova on October 10. The collision happened just before 8:00 a.m. on the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp from eastbound U.S. 50. A pickup reportedly exited the road and overturned, ending up in a ditch on the right-hand side, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bystanders Rush In With Fire Extinguishers After Crash On I-80 Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Good Samaritans jumped in to help after a fiery crash along westbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Monday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near N. Meridian Road. A big rig and a Caltrans tractor that was parked on the side of the freeway were involved in the crash. The tractor caught fire and was soon fully engulfed. Several people pulled over, got out fire extinguishers, then tried to put out the fire. Vacaville Fire crews also quickly responded to the scene and fully put the flames out. Good Samaritan dump truck driver who stopped to rescue trapped big rig driver. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/H7zJr6K2X4 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) October 11, 2021 The big rig drivers reported that he had swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off, but in the process struck a truck that was parked alongside the freeway. California Highway Patrol says the tractor driver only suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash; the big rig driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic backed up along westbound I-80 leading up to the crash scene. Officers say the lanes will be closed through the morning.
VACAVILLE, CA
BBC

Usk crash: Woman dead and three hurt in two-car collision

A woman has died in a two-car crash in Monmouthshire on Wednesday. The 73-year-old, a passenger in a grey Seat Ibiza, died at the scene on the A472, at its junction with the A449 in Usk. A man, 75, and woman, 45, travelling in the same car, were taken to...
TRAFFIC
mymcr.net

Two injuried in head-on collision in Bolingbroke

A head-on collision in Bolingbroke injured two people last Friday afternoon. Eric Chaston Hammock of Byron was driving north on Hwy. 41 in a 2002 GMC Sierra when he tried to make a left turn onto Searcy Road in front of the Exxon station and struck a 2013 Chrysler 300 driven by Vernell L. Hansford of Forsyth. A witness, Kenneth Heath, Jr. of Macon said he saw the pickup turn in front of the Chrysler which tried to swerve. Due to the injuries of Hammock and a passenger in the Chrysler, deputies were unable to get a statement about the accident. (Photo/Steve Reece)
BOLINGBROKE, GA
WSET

Woman in coma following car, train collision in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A woman is in a coma after her car and a train collided. The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident Friday afternoon on Boone Drive. Crews said they stabilized the vehicle and then removed the trapped driver. Friends have identified the driver as April...
TROUTVILLE, VA
Daily Camera

State patrol: Driver veered, causing three-car crash on Colo. 66

Colorado State Patrol investigators say a Texas driver crossed the center line while driving on Colo. 66 Thursday night, causing a three-car crash. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at the 38-milemarker of Colo. 66 near Terry Drive. While it was initially reported as a four-vehicle crash Thursday, Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
nwestiowa.com

Three hurt in collision by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 390th Street, one mile east of Sioux Center. Twenty-four-year Nolan James Geerdes of George was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra south on Hickory Avenue when he attempted to...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
allotsego.com

Three-car accident on West Street results in minor injuries

ONEONTA — A three-car accident on West Street near Hartwick College closed down the road this morning on Friday, Oct. 1. The unidentified driver, a 65-year-old man, made a wide turn on West Street going downhill and hit two cars, causing his car to roll over, according to the Oneonta Police Department.
ONEONTA, NY
Madison County Record

Motorist alleges injuries in rear-end collision on I-55

BELLEVILLE — A motorist claims he was injured in a rear-end collision allegedly caused by the driver of a tractor trailer on Interstate 55. Gary Harper filed a complaint July 23 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Schneider National Carriers Inc., alleging negligence. According to his complaint, Harper...
BELLEVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy