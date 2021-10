Many netizens took to Twitter in order to call out SM Entertainment for alleged plagiarism, regarding NCT Dream's track "Countdown (3, 2, 1)" and TXT's track "Blue Orangeade". Speculations of plagiarism began to spread across social media after netizens noticed that SM Entertainment had belatedly credited two HYBE producers, Slow Rabbit and Supreme Boi, in NCT Dream's track "Countdown (3, 2, 1)". In addition to many netizens hearing similarities in the beat used by NCT Dream's track "Countdown (3, 2, 1)" and TXT's track "Blue Orangeade", the late addition of the two HYBE producers in the credits for "Countdown (3, 2, 1)" further raised speculations that this had been done due to copyright issues.

