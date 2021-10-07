CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's soccer: No. 6 IHCC improves to 14-0

By Courier sports reports
 6 days ago
Bailey Wiemann (5) scored both goals for Indian Hills on Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Illinois Central in junior college women's soccer action. Scott Jackson/The Courier

EAST PEORIA, ILL – Bailey Wiemann did all the goal scoring for the second straight match for the sixth-ranked Indian Hills women's soccer team.

The Warriors improved to 14-0 on the season, picking up an impressive 2-0 non-conference road win over Illinois Central on Wednesday. Wiemann has now scored the last five goals for Indian Hills, who are now just one of three unbeaten teams left in the nation.

"We started off well enough and put quite a bit of pressure on," stated IHCC women's head soccer coach Anthony Longo. "It took a little bit of time to get used to being on the road and back on grass, but I thought the girls did really well with it as the game went on."

The top scoring team in the country controlled the early portion of the match, but failed to find the back of the net against Illinois Central. With halftime drawing near, the sixth-ranked Warriors went to Wiemann who buried a cross from the left side of the field from Ikumi Okumura for the 1-0 halftime edge.

"We had some really good chances to get on the scoreboard early, but couldn't quite get our finishing down," Longo said. "I thought we were in control for the large majority of the game. We moved the ball well for the most part and created plenty of opportunities throughout the game."

The Warriors built off of its momentum from the end of the first half, opening the second half with Wiemann's second goal. Elisabeth Plouy deflected the ball in front of the net and Wiemann was able to score on the open goal for her 20th goal of the season two minutes into the half.

"Bailey came up huge for us again," Longo said of Wiemann. "Getting on the scoreboard right before halftime gave us some momentum. We were able to get the second goal quickly out of halftime and we were in complete control from there."

The shutout was the team's third consecutive clean sheet and ninth shutout of the year. North Polk native Sydney Ray Anderson earned the win in her first career start in goal for the Warrior women's soccer team.

Indian Hills and Illinois Central may not have seen the last of each other. Illinois Central (7-4) is a favorite to win the Region XXIV title, which could set up a district championship showdown with the Warriors should IHCC win its first Region XI postseason title.

"This was an important game for us," Longo said. "It was good to get a win against a very quality team."

Wiemann's four points on the day puts the sophomore in a tie for first place in the nation for total points on the year with 54. Wiemann also currently ranks second in the nation in goals scored with 20, scoring at least two goals in seven matches so far this season while earning ICCAC athlete of the week honors.

Indian Hills heads to northern Iowa on Saturday to face Iowa Lakes in ICCAC action. Kickoff in Estherville is set for 1 p.m.

