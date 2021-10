Rebirth Island is played at a completely different pace to Verdansk ’84. The smaller map, and the chance to respawn multiple times, can allow you to rack up a higher amount of kills. Currently, the available Rebirth Island playlist is Resurgence Extreme Quads. This has bumped up the player count to 60, making your matches even more action packed. If you are a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island, you may be interested to find out what your stats are on this map. Now, thanks to a third party website, you can do just that.

