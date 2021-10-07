How to unlock the .410 Ironhide and Grav in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Six is here. An array of new content has made its debut with new multiplayer maps, operators, and the highly anticipated final zombies map, Forsaken, present. As always, some new weapons have been added to the battle pass too. One of these weapons is the Grav assault rifle, which you can get your hands on for free at tier 31. Attachments are essential though, and this Black Ops Cold War class will focus on making the Grav more versatile by improving its most important aspects, like damage range. Also, the Grav has some noticeable recoil, which you can improve to make the weapon easier to control.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO