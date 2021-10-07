CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes some of the biggest annoyances on the new iPhone 13 Pro cameras

By Mahmoud Itani
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released the third beta of the upcoming iOS 15.1 to developers and public testers. iOS 15.1 re-enables SharePlay after Apple disabled it before the stable release of iOS 15. It also includes support for adding your COVID-19 vaccine certificates to Apple Wallet and fixes a bug that broke “Unlock with Apple Watch” on the iPhone 13 lineup. The latest beta includes new camera options for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Apple Prores#Apple Watch#Auto Macro#Show Camera#Prores#Hdr
xda-developers

iOS 15.1 beta 2 fixes iPhone 13 bug preventing masked users from using “Unlock with Apple Watch”

Apple has seeded iOS 15.1 beta 2 to registered developers. This update comes exactly a week after the first beta rolled out. Beta 1 re-enabled SharePlay after Apple had disabled it in later builds of iOS 15 beta before the stable release. The first iOS 15.1 beta also enabled users to add their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to Apple Wallet in supported countries (if your country doesn’t support it, we’ve got you covered!). With iOS 15.1 Beta 2, Apple fixes an annoying bug that was affecting iPhone 13 users.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

iPhone 13 Pro’s new macro camera enable doctor to check post-op healing – A push in telemedicine

An ophthalmologist used iPhone 13 Pro Max’s new macro camera to take close-up pictures of a patient’s eye to check post-operation healing. of a patient. Apple has introduced a new macro photography feature on the latest iPhone 13 Pro models which takes very sharp and detailed images by magnifying the subjects with a minimum focus distance of two centimeters.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

iPhone 13 Pro Camera Performance Only 4th Best: New Apple Device Loses to Huawei, Xiaomi!

Popular and reliable camera assessment database, DxOMark, officially completed its examination of iPhone 13 Pro. The smartphone ranked fourth on the mobile camera leaderboard, behind Huawei P50 Pro (first), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (second), and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ (third). The report also emphasized the iPhone 13 Pro camera improvements over iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Second iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Betas Now Available to Public Testers

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and ‌iPadOS 15.1‌ updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website. SharePlay makes a return in iOS 15.1, with Apple once again testing the feature that was removed...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 15.1 beta 2 software to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers. This new beta comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 15.1 beta 2 at the same time.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 15.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 2

Apple has release iOS 15.1 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers, these new betas come a week after the first betas of the software. So far the new betas of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 have been released to developers, they are also expected to be made available to public beta testers in the near future.
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

HomeKit automations based on humidity arrive in iOS 15.1 beta 2

There are some big features that should arrive with iOS 15.1 but one of the subtle and useful changes coming looks to be the option to set HomeKit automations based on humidity sensors. iOS 15.1 is shaping up to be a notable release with SharePlay showing up in the beta...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

vivo X70 Pro+ vs iPhone 13 Pro Camera Comparison: Can vivo beat the new iPhone?

Viewers who have seen our Vivo X70 Pro Plus Full review will know that the X70 Pro+ is great at taking pictures. Previously, we compared the X60 Pro+ with the Samsung S21 Ultra, but as of today, the S22 Ultra is not yet launched. So today, we’ll put the X70 Pro+ against another recently released hot phone: the iPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 15.0.1 to Fix iPhone 13 Unlock With Apple Watch

Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 to fix an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch. iOS 15.0.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone including an issue where some users could not unlock iPhone 13 models with Apple Watch. For information on...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Here is another look at iOS 15.1 Beta 2 (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers, it has now also been released to public beta testers. We previously saw a video of the new beta and now we have another video from Brandon Butch, lets find out more details about this new beta. Watch this...
TV SHOWS
MacRumors Forums

iOS 15 and iPhone 13 Causing CarPlay Issues for Some Users

Adding to the list of issues facing iOS 15 and iPhone 13 users, a new, seemingly widespread bug is causing CarPlay to suddenly crash whenever a user attempts to play music, such as through Apple Music or third-party providers like Spotify. Dozens of posts on Apple Support [1],[2],[3],[4],[5],[6], the MacRumors...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

New iOS update fixes problematic iPhone bugs – Update now

While iOS updates often bring innovative new features and options to customize your iPhone, they also tend to come with bugs. The recent release of iOS 15 is no exception. This major iOS release certainly brought its share of iPhone bugs. Tap or click here to see how one bug is knocking out cell service from some users.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy