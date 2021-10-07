iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes some of the biggest annoyances on the new iPhone 13 Pro cameras
Apple has released the third beta of the upcoming iOS 15.1 to developers and public testers. iOS 15.1 re-enables SharePlay after Apple disabled it before the stable release of iOS 15. It also includes support for adding your COVID-19 vaccine certificates to Apple Wallet and fixes a bug that broke “Unlock with Apple Watch” on the iPhone 13 lineup. The latest beta includes new camera options for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.www.xda-developers.com
