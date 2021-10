Medicaid is a key source of coverage for low-income pregnant people in the United States, covering more than four in ten births nationally, but many people who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant lose that coverage 60 days postpartum, especially if they live in a state that has not expanded Medicaid. In recent years there has been a growing interest among state and federal policymakers in extending Medicaid postpartum coverage beyond the 60-day mark to help address racial disparities and improve maternal and infant health. Earlier this year, federal legislation was enacted that gives states a temporary option to extend postpartum coverage beyond 60 days, and Congress is currently considering additional legislation to require such extended coverage.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO