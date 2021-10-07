Folsom Cordova Unified Board of Education Meets October 7
The Folsom Cordova Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion is to approve memorandums of understanding with the California School Employees Association chapter 528 (CSEA). Link to the agenda: https://www.fcusd.org/cms/lib/CA01001934/Centricity/Domain/5608/October%207%20Regular%20Board%20Meeting%20Agenda.pdf. The meeting can be viewed online. Information to join...sacobserver.com
