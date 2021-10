The parents or caregivers of hundreds of thousands of children in the US died from Covid-19 or related illnesses, marking a sharp rise in the number of orphaned children experiencing intensified trauma and loss during the coronavirus pandemic.Within the 16 months from the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to June 2021, about one in every 500 children in the US experienced the loss of at least one parent or caregiver, provoking profound long-term impacts on their health and well-being, according to a study published on 7 October in the journal Pediatrics.A child loses a parent or caregiver...

