Dave Grohl Reveals Special Connection with His Teenage Daughter Violet

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

Foo Fighters drummer Dave Grohl is more than just rock music. He opened up in a recent interview about fatherhood and shared how he felt when he met his daughter, Violet, for the first time.

Besides being the drummer of the alternative rock band Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl is also iconic for being part of Nirvana, alongside late singer Kurt Cobain.

While Grohl is recognized as among the top musicians in the industry, he is also revered as a great father. In a recent interview with "Today," he spoke about his 15-year-old daughter, Violet Maye Grohl.

Before his wife, Jordyn Blum, gave birth to Violet, the 52-year-old rock icon did what any father would do - strike a conversation with Blum's belly. Grohl said of the experience:

"It feels weird to sit there talking to someone's stomach and saying, like, 'Hi! I can't wait to meet you.'"

Grohl and Blum welcomed Violet in 2006. According to the music superstar, Violet locked eyes with him and immediately recognized his voice when he gently asked her to stop crying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ3hu_0cJoUs4Y00

Grohl knew their special connection was sealed the moment he saw Violet. However, he also opened up through his new memoir, "The Storyteller," about his dilemma as a father and a career-driven person.

Violet seems to be following in her father's footsteps in rock music.

Grohl revealed in his book that he cried for the first time because he had to leave his daughter to go on tour. The transition became easier after he realized that career and family could coexist.

Grohl shared his children are his inspiration whenever he goes on tour. Besides Violet, the former Nirvana drummer has two daughters, Harper, 12, and Ophelia, 7.

Violet seems to be following in her father's footsteps in rock music. She stunned fans when she and Grohl released a cover of "Nausea," an iconic track from the 1980s punk band X.

Besides Violet singing with her father, Harper has shown off her drumming skills at his concerts. Their dad's influence in music has inspired other children as well.

Previously, an 11-year-old Nandi Bushell challenged Grohl to an online showdown in drumming. The young musician eventually won the challenge.

Bushell became a YouTube sensation in 2019 after performing Nirvana's song, "In Bloom." After Grohl's adorable viral challenge with Bushell, the rockstar invited her to play at the Foo Fighters concert.

Amid the pandemic, the dynamic duo showed off an incredible performance of "Everlong" on stage. Grohl described Bushell as an amazing teen and the best drummer in the world.

