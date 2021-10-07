CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy the Dip Despite Inflation Fears, Barclays Says

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal stocks have been rattled over the past month by concerns that higher inflation could be persistent, which have driven bond yields to multi-month highs. Barclays retains a positive outlook for equities, arguing that the TINA (there is no alternative) principle still prevails. With inflation fears persisting and the economic...

Entrepreneur

2 Copper Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The ramped-up production of electric vehicles and renewable energy grids is expected to increase the demand for copper. And declining copper inventories amid growing demand should pump up copper prices....
CNBC

Gold gains on inflation jitters, dollar dip

Gold rose on Wednesday, boosted by concerns of an economic hit from soaring energy prices and a retreat in the dollar, as investors braced for U.S. inflation data. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,769.68 per ounce by 1024 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,770.60. The benchmark U.S....
NBC Chicago

Morgan Stanley Upgrades China Property to ‘Attractive' Despite Default Fears

"We believe the default risks and property market weakness have been largely priced into property stocks," said Elly Chen, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley in a note. China's property developers have grown rapidly following years of excessive debt, prompting authorities to roll out the "three red lines" policy last year.
CNBC

Should investors buy the Apple dip?

Joe Terranova and Liz Young join the Halftime Report following news Apple may be cutting production of the new iPhone. The two talk with Scott Wapner about Wall Street's reaction to the news and how they're playing the stock now.
CNBC

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,759.3. Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing U.S. dollar limited bullion's gains. Spot gold rose...
Kiplinger

5 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now

The market has been quite volatile over the past month or so, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selling. The turbulence certainly didn't come out of nowhere. September has historically been tough for the markets, while October tends to be one of the most volatile months. And this year, in particular, there is plenty for investors to worry about, including a looming debt ceiling – the short-term bill making its way through Congress only goes to early December – an imminent Fed tapering and supply-chain issues.
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. As demand has spiked, suppliers have not been able to keep up: Ships are lined up outside American ports waiting to offload goods, US consumer inflation remained elevated in September, global oil prices have jumped over $80 a barrel, the highest in years, and British families may be forced to do without turkeys for Christmas dinner. The global supply challenges are a key focus of meetings of the International Monetary Fund, the Group of 20 advanced economies and the smaller gathering of finance ministers from the Group of Seven. Pandemic restrictions shuttered manufacturing and trade routes while suppliers, who are facing shortages of workers and truck drivers, have not been able to keep up with the sudden surge in demand for goods as economies began to reopen.
investing.com

Equities Continue To Slide On Inflation Fears

European equities traded mixed yesterday, but Wall Street and Asian ones finished their sessions in the red, as higher energy prices heightened concerns over accelerating inflation, which could lead to faster tightening by major central banks. The fact that Evergrande (OTC:EGRNY) missed another payment to offshore bondholders may have also...
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
DailyFx

Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup

• The current economic recovery isn’t a normal business cycle recovery. • USD/JPY tracking US yields higher ahead of US CPI. Concerns are growing about the continuation on “buying the dip” as analysts are predicting less support from the Federal Reserve during this economic recovery given this is not a normal business cycle recovery, nor are inflationary pressures as we face a greatly distorted labor market amid uneven demand for goods and services.
Entrepreneur

Buy the Dip in 5 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs

Tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite Index losing about 3.5% past month. The reason for this slowdown in the tech sector can be attributed to the rise in treasury yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 versus 1.48% recorded on Oct 1 due to Fed taper talks.
The Motley Fool

Buy Stocks Now, or Wait for Another Dip?

Stock market volatility is on the upswing in late 2021, but shares seem expensive to many investors. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share their perspective on whether its a good strategy to try to time the market by waiting for declines before purchasing stocks.
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
The Independent

FTSE falls as inflation worries traders despite gas price drop

Gas prices may have eased off a little from their peaks last week, but traders still worried about inflation on Tuesday, sending European stocks into the red.The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2%, dropping 16.62 points to end the day at 7,130.23.It had been hit by a sell-off from traders who were trying to run away from risk. Despite noise out of Russia that pushed down gas prices, investors are still concerned about price rises elsewhere.“Gazprom has stepped in to ramp up natural gas supplies to Europe today, with fears of rampant upside in prices easing for now,” said Joshua Mahony,...
