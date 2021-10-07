CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

By James Newbold
Autosport Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has a roll of honour that would be the envy of many major manufacturers. Twice a winner of the Spa 24 Hours, the BMW M6 GT3 has conquered the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Macau FIA GT World Cup, and been a serial winner in the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie (NLS, formerly VLN). One of four cars to win a race in the first season of the DTM’s new era in 2021, it stands a good chance of winning two major titles in its swansong season, five years after its 2016 introduction.

