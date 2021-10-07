The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

An automaker has rarely gotten things as right with a car as Mercedes-Benz did with the 300 SL Coupe. That didn’t stop the marque from continuing to tinker with its design. Now a gorgeous example of its convertible successor could be yours. A silver 1957 300 SL Roadster has just been listed for private sale in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s. It may lack the iconic gullwing doors of its predecessor, but the fully restored speed machine is still mid-century auto design at its best. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupe is widely viewed as one of the most beautiful sports cars...

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO