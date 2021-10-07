John Eckels

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJohn Eckels MIDDLEBURY — John "Jack" Eckels died Oct. 4, 2021, at Helen Porter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. He was born March 21, 1937, in Littleton, New Hampshire, and brought up in Laconia, New Hampshire, where he enjoyed competing on the ski team. At the University of New Hampshire, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree, continued to ski competitively and later obtained a master's degree in mathematics. Mr. Eckels also spent eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve. He taught math and coached skiing at Middlebury Union High School for 30 years. His ski teams won numerous state championships, including 13 Girls Nordic Skiing titles, and one New England championship. He also served as a judge for the biathlon ski event at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. Upon retiring, he enjoyed beekeeping, vegetable gardening and traveling. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol (Jones) Eckels; his children, Richard, William, Jane and Michael Eckels, Catherine Lang; 11 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Ann Eckels Bailie. Mr. Eckels was predeceased by a brother, Don, and a granddaughter. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Middlebury, with the Rev. Luke Austin as celebrant. Attendees are requested to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elderly Services, P.O. Box 581, Middlebury, VT 05753; or American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305-1425. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.

