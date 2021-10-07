CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK house prices show strongest monthly rise since 2007

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeMT6_0cJoURR300
‘Race for space’ triggered by the impact of the Covid pandemic is one of the factors said to be behind the rising prices.

House prices registered the strongest monthly rise for 14 years in September, pushing the average cost of a home to a record high and reversing a three-month decline in annual growth.

Halifax, one of the country’s biggest mortgage lenders, said last month the average cost of a home rose by 1.7%, or £4,425, to £267,587. The previous peak was £263,162 recorded in August.

“The average house price is now as expensive as it ever has been,” said Russell Galley, the managing director of Halifax.

The annual rate of house price inflation rose to 7.4% from 7.2% in August, reversing a downward trend since hitting a peak of 9.6% in May. Prices are up by more than £18,000 since last September and close to £28,000 higher than last June when the housing market reopened after the first Covid lockdown.

Galley said a number of factors were affecting house price growth, given that most mortgages agreed in September would not have completed before the government ended the stamp duty holiday in England.

“The ‘race for space’ as people changed their preferences and lifestyle choices undoubtedly had a major impact,” said Galley. “Looking at price changes over the past year, prices for flats are up just 6.1%, compared with 8.9% for semi-detached properties and 8.8% for detached homes.”

Wales continues to experience the strongest house price inflation in any UK nation or region, climbing 11.5% in September to an average of £194,286. Scotland remains ahead of the national average at 8.3%, with an average house price of £188,525, while the Northern Ireland market rose 9.3% to £166,299.

The south-west remains the hotspot in England, reporting 9.7% growth in September to an average of £276,226, as the trend towards more rural living in a more flexible and remote working environment continues.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Greater London remains the nation’s growth laggard with house prices rising just 1%, albeit with the highest average price in the UK at £510,515. It was the only region to record a fall over the last three-month period (0.1%).

“The strength of price rises in Scotland and Wales is understandable given changing buyer priorities,” said John Eastgate, the managing director of property finance at Shawbrook Bank. “However, the lure of big cities, notably London, will inevitably return, and they may represent good value right now for both homeowners and investors.”

Halifax warned the market could soften in the coming months as cost of living rises and tax increases gave buyers pause for thought. However, low borrowing costs and an improving labour market could keep the market buoyant.

“Perhaps the biggest factor in determining the future of house prices remains the limited supply of available properties,” said Galley. “With estate agents reporting a further reduction in the number of houses for sale, this is likely to underpin average prices, though not the recent rate of price growth, into next year.”

However, analysts also noted that the soaring price of buying a new home continued to make it difficult for first-time buyers.

“House prices continue to cause affordability headaches for the majority of hopeful first-time buyers,” said Nigel Purves, the chief executive of Wayhome. “Millions will be priced out of desired areas and forced into renting for far longer than they initially planned.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

As home prices soar beyond reach, we’ve a government inquiry almost designed not to tell us why

Never has an inquiry into the skyrocketing price of homes been more urgent. Rarely has one been as insultingly ill-suited as the one underway right now. Midway through last year in the midst of COVID, the average forecast of the 22 leading economists who took part in The Conversation mid-year survey was for no increase in home prices whatsoever in the year ahead (actually for slight falls). At that time the typical (median) Sydney house price was A$1 million, where it stayed until the end of the year. Then it took off. In the ten months to the start of this month the...
WORLD
Telegraph

Live House prices at risk from interest rates rise - live updates

FTSE 100 slips as GDP data disappoints; US futures rise. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin’s gas war with Europe is far from over. House price growth could come to an "abrupt halt" as interest rates begin to rise, UBS has warned. In a new report, the Swiss investment bank said the lower...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

UK’s biggest poultry supplier warns of big rise in price of chicken

The owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has warned that the cost of chicken is expected to rise by more than 10%, adding that food in Britain is “too cheap.”. In a strongly worded intervention, Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, called for a “reset” on pricing to reflect the true cost of producing food.
WORLD
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Inflation#Housing Market#Uk#Halifax#Covid#Business Today#Guardian Business
The Independent

House prices and rents ‘set to rise amid demand and supply imbalance’

House prices and rents are on an upward trend amid a “striking” imbalance between demand and supply, according to surveyors.The number of newly agreed house sales dipped for the third month in a row in September, with a net balance of 15% of property professionals reporting a decline rather than an increase in sales, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.But a lack of available stock is creating competition among buyers, which is putting an upward pressure on prices, it said.Some 68% of professionals reported house prices rising rather than falling.And a net balance of 35% reported a fall...
REAL ESTATE
94.1 Duke FM

UK house price climb slows, homes shortage deepens – RICS

LONDON (Reuters) – British house price growth slowed slightly last month as a tax break on property purchases neared expiry, but a fall in the number of homes being put up for sale looks set to keep pushing up prices, an industry survey showed on Thursday. The Royal Institution of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Toy shop warns to ‘buy now’ to avoid Christmas disappointment and higher prices

A toy shop owner has warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment amid fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.Robert Gliddon, the owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth Devon said there would be shortages and price rises this Christmas.He said: “It’s not just shortages, you’ve got to face the reality of price rises, anything from 10% to 15% on anything from across the seas.”He advised consumers: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted...
RETAIL
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
yourmoney.com

House prices continue to rise as Wales and Scotland lead the charge

According to Halifax, annual growth reached 7.4% reversing a three-month downward trend that saw yearly house price inflation fall from 9.6% in May to 8.7% in June, 7.6% in July and 7.2% in August. Government figures on house price inflation recorded values growing at a much higher rate over the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK house prices surge at fastest monthly rate since 2007 as stamp duty holiday ends

UK house prices jumped in September at their fastest monthly rate since February 2007 as buyers continued to "race for space", according to Halifax.The bank’s data showed that the average sale price of a home rose £4,400 to a new record high of £267,587.Property values were up 1.7 per cent in the month and 7.4 per cent in the year to September. The price of detached homes was up 8.8 per cent, or £41,000, over the year.Halifax said that a stamp duty holiday which began to taper in July before ending in October was one of a number of factors...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

UK COVID-19 cases rise to 40,701, highest in a month

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 40,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up 12% on a week ago and marking the biggest total since Sept. 6, government data showed. The figures also showed an additional 122 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, compared with 143 a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

UK factories plan most widespread price hikes since 1980s — survey

LONDON (Oct 6): More British manufacturers plan to raise their prices than at any other point in the past three decades, according to a survey that added to signs of growing inflationary pressure in the world’s fifth biggest economy. The net balance of factory firms expecting to hike their prices...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bitcoin hits strongest level since May

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the $50,000 mark in the previous session. The world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose 4.6% to $53,859.6. It passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday on mounting institutional interest. read more.
MARKETS
The Guardian

UK house price growth slows as end to stamp duty holiday looms

UK house price growth slowed in September as economists said the looming end of the stamp duty tax break had cooled the market after a period of extraordinary growth. The average price grew by just 0.1% over the month to £248,742, a sharp slowdown compared with growth of 2% in August, according to Nationwide.
BUSINESS
newschain

Annual house price growth in double digits for fifth month in a row

Annual house price growth remained in double digits for the fifth month in a row in September despite a “modest slowdown”, according to an index. Property values increased by 10% annually in September, easing back from 11% in August, according to Nationwide Building Society. Prices increased by just 0.1% month-on-month,...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

UK House Prices – Latest News

What’s the latest information on house prices? We monitor the leading indicators to keep you regularly updated about all the key moves in the UK’s property market. UPDATE 30 September 2021: Nationwide House Price Index. At-a-glance. Average UK house price is £248,742 in September, down 0.1% from August. Annual house...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy