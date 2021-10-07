CT Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Fog in the morning;74;57;ENE;6;69%;27%;4. Chester;Fog in the morning;75;56;NE;5;66%;44%;4. Danbury;Showers around;75;54;ESE;3;73%;73%;4. Groton;Patchy morning fog;72;55;NE;5;75%;44%;4. Hartford;Patchy morning fog;74;56;NE;5;69%;44%;4. Meriden;Fog in the morning;75;56;NE;5;68%;44%;4. New Haven;Fog in the morning;74;58;NE;6;68%;44%;4. Oxford;Patchy morning fog;72;52;E;4;77%;43%;4. Willimantic;Patchy morning fog;73;54;ENE;5;69%;27%;4. Windsor Locks;Fog in the morning;75;56;NE;6;67%;24%;4.

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable. winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds. around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest.
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the. mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in...
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 938 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021. .TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds. around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds. 5...
