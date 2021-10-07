CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Westinghouse Staff Member On Leave

By 5 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideos have been circulating around social media of a staff member of Pittsburgh Westinghouse dragging a student down a flight of stairs by her hair. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the story on Your Day Pittsburgh and KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh's CW.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Director of Citiparks leaves to join Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

Ross Chapman is leaving his role with the city, but his work with Pittsburgh’s parks is far from over. Chapman has served as the Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, or Citiparks, since 2018, previously serving as deputy director. Before working in Citiparks, Chapman worked as a program supervisor and then assistant director in the Department of Human Resources and Civil Service since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland19.com

2 CMSD staff members die, no official cause of death released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two support staff members for the Cleveland Municipal School District (CMSD) have died, officials announced late Thursday. According to CMSD officials, one person worked at Andrew Rickoff School on E. 147th Street and the other person worked at Nathan Hale School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh’s First Outpatient Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic Opens To COVID-19 Patients

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion clinic opened its doors to COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Olympus Infusions in Pleasant Hills partnered with its sister company Spartan Pharmacy, allowing pharmacists to administer IV infusions into high-risk COVID-19 patients. The Food and Drug Administration reports the monoclonal antibody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Rat Infestation Has North Philadelphia Residents Begging City For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia neighborhood has a rat infestation that will make your skin crawl. Residents are begging the city for help. People who live in the area say they reached out to the city to address the problem and they were told six months to get this figured out. They say that’s way too long to be dealing with rats running around their neighborhood. “It’s a big problem,” one resident said. Rats are running rampant and residents along Germantown Avenue are fed up. “Listen, this is serious. This is a rat infestation around here,” block captain Yolanda Murray said. Cellphone video shows the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Morning News#Cw
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westinghouse Park in Pittsburgh designated as nationally recognized arboretum

Pittsburgh’s Westinghouse Park, located on the former estate of George Westinghouse, was designated as a nationally recognized certified arboretum. The park in North Point Breeze was awarded a Level I accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum for achieving and maintaining nationally-recognized standards for arboreta. The park is now included in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia Officials Standing Firm On Friday Deadline For Nursing Home Workers To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are standing firm on the Friday deadline for nursing home workers to be vaccinated, but the association that represents those workers says thousands of people could be laid off because of the vaccine mandate, potentially jeopardizing vulnerable residents. About 85% of nursing home workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Chicago FOP Says Half Of CPD Officers Prepared To Stay Home Over Vaccine Mandate

Chicago Police officers are prepared to lose pay over the city’s vaccine mandate, with the Fraternal order of police Union continuing loud objections to the upcoming deadline. Chicago FOP President John Catanzara told CBS 2’s Tara Molina thousands of rank-and-file officers are prepared to go into “no pay” status starting Friday, when the vaccine mandate for city workers goes into effect.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officers Honored For Bravery, Dedication

DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly 50 Denver police officers were honored for bravery and dedication on Tuesday. The Denver Police Foundation hosted an “Honoring Our Heroes” luncheon. (credit: CBS) Command staff nominated the honorees for their actions over the past two years. Some of the medals are the highest recognition the department hands out. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen handed out the awards. (credit: CBS) “They certainly didn’t do the work in order to be recognized, they did it because it is the right thing to do and we couldn’t be more proud of their efforts and the efforts of everyone who makes up the Denver Police Department,” said Pazen. CBS4 This Morning anchor Dominic Garcia emceed the event. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Burnout And Low Turnout Of Applicants Leaving CPD With Officer Shortage; ‘People Don’t Want To Be The Police’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers aren’t only retiring in record numbers, many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones. It’s contributing to an officer shortage that many city leaders believe will only get worse before it gets better. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with one ex-officer about the decision to get out of Chicago. “I think that you have to take care of yourself first,” said the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous. Self-preservation is one reason the former CPD officer recently left the department with less than eight years on the job. “I was frustrated with the work...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Threat Closes Ringgold High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – Ringgold High School is closed Tuesday because of a threat. In a letter to families, the principal says the school and police learned of a possible threat late Monday night after a tip was reported through Safe 2 Say. The decision was made to close the school and switch to remote learning. The principal says extensive security measures are in place, and as the investigation continues, a person who was implicated in the tip won’t be allowed on school property. “Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. We want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and/or safety of others,” the letter read.
MONONGAHELA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy