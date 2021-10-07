Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Westinghouse Staff Member On Leave

DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly 50 Denver police officers were honored for bravery and dedication on Tuesday. The Denver Police Foundation hosted an “Honoring Our Heroes” luncheon. (credit: CBS) Command staff nominated the honorees for their actions over the past two years. Some of the medals are the highest recognition the department hands out. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen handed out the awards. (credit: CBS) “They certainly didn’t do the work in order to be recognized, they did it because it is the right thing to do and we couldn’t be more proud of their efforts and the efforts of everyone who makes up the Denver Police Department,” said Pazen. CBS4 This Morning anchor Dominic Garcia emceed the event. (credit: CBS)

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO