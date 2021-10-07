Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties through 600 AM EDT/500 AM CDT/ At 453 AM EDT/353 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Panama City Beach, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Ebro, West Bay, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Gulf Resort Beach, West Panama City, Bahama Beach, Red Head, Biltmore Beach, Millers Ferry, Pine Log, Edgewater Gulf Beach, Sunnyside, Laird, Laguna Beach, Vicksburg and Hollywood Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH