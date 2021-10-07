(6PM-10PM Hourly) Badger & Jam (in LA)

Not only are we celebrating our 10th and 11th years keeping the lights on TCB (again, we weren’t going to mark a decade of being a comedy institution by doing a show on Zoom), but we’re doing double the anniversary by doing it up with our favorite comedians on either coast. The NYC Double Anniversary is happening this Fri. Oct. 15th at Union Hall 7:30PM ET (get your tickets while you still can) and then we have the LA Double Anniversary at LA’s shiniest, new venue, The Elysian (located in Frogtown at 1944 Riverside Dr.) on Mon. Oct. 25th at 8PM PT.
