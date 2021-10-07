CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(6PM-10PM Hourly) Badger & Jam (in LA)

Sign-up in advance at https://slotted.co/badgerandjam/

The Friday Show (in LA)

In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Start your weekend right with The Friday Shows! The Westside’s 8PM and 10PM Friday Shows feature national headliners, comics from TV and Film, and some of The Westside’s favorite locals. 8:00PM. FEATURING:. Laura Peek. Jackson McQueen. Danny Palumbo. Leah Bonnema. Rell...
TV & VIDEOS
(4PM PT-7PM PT Hourly) The Iron Mic @ The Nitecap (in LA)

PLEASE BE ON TIME (Door will lock at :05 each hour) CANCELATIONS MUST BE MADE 2HRS IN ADVANCE NO PLACE HOLDING. PLEASE DO NOT contact host with ETA, traffic reports ect. You just have to be on time. 1 Mic Per person per hour.
Dino Archie (near LA)

Per CDC guidelines and state/local mandates, masks are not required for guests who are fully vaccinated. If you do not wear a mask while in attendance, you are attesting that you are fully vaccinated. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series or two weeks after a single dose vaccine. You may be seated within 6-feet of other unmasked guests.
TV & VIDEOS
Pick of the Day: Moses Storm HBO Special Taping (in LA) 10/21

Moses Storm was set to tape his very first stand-up special in a collaboration between Team Coco and HBO Max. He was set to tape it right before a little thing known as COVID-19 struck and cancelled any such thing of any kind. As many comedians who had tours and tapings lined, Moses had to postpone it indefinitely and had to even reschedule it when it looked like things were getting back to “normal” right before the Delta variant arrived in LA.
TV & VIDEOS
Come Thru – Caleb Hearon & Holmes Holmes (in NYC)

Come Thru is a standup comedy show featuring your favorite heterosexual couple Caleb Hearon (Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch) and Holmes Holmes (Welcome To Flatch, soon to be out on Fox) with surprise appearances from some of their favorite people. Big chance it will be the best night of your life because everybody is guaranteed to get laid if you’re into that.
TV & VIDEOS
The Fast and the Stupid (in NYC)

Morgan presents improv as thrilling as Dom Toretto racing for his freedom. Just about as absurd as that time a submarine chased a bunch of ice cars. Like it’s namesake movie franchise, this show will blow your mind and create several successful spin-offs. Must be 21+ to attend. Starts 7:30PM...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Improv Comedy Lab (in LA)

Masks are required for entry and any time guests are not seated at their table. Proof of full vaccination required for each member of the party.
LOTTERY
LGBT+ on The Mic Tao Comedy Patio (in LA)

Take a punch card and keep coming back (5th mic is free) COMICS ONLY. Enter through alley behind Tao (between 1st and 2nd). We are outside. We are NOT USING A MIC (to cut down on touching). Must wear mask to go in and use the bathroom.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pick of the Day: The Comedy Bureau Double Anniversary LA 10/25

Not only are we celebrating our 10th and 11th years keeping the lights on TCB (again, we weren’t going to mark a decade of being a comedy institution by doing a show on Zoom), but we’re doing double the anniversary by doing it up with our favorite comedians on either coast. The NYC Double Anniversary is happening this Fri. Oct. 15th at Union Hall 7:30PM ET (get your tickets while you still can) and then we have the LA Double Anniversary at LA’s shiniest, new venue, The Elysian (located in Frogtown at 1944 Riverside Dr.) on Mon. Oct. 25th at 8PM PT.
TV & VIDEOS

