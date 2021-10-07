BREAKING NEWS: NMI posts 3rd COVID-related death
A vaccinated male with underlying medical conditions who passed away this month has been confirmed as the CNMI third COVID-19-related death. The patient, a CNMI resident, had tested positive for COVID-19 in August, was identified on arrival through travel screening, and was quarantined. The patient was admitted to the hospital while in quarantine, recovered, and was discharged in early September. Shortly after, he was readmitted to the hospital due to complications related to COVID-19 pneumonia. More details later.www.saipantribune.com
