BREAKING NEWS: NMI posts 3rd COVID-related death

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had decreases Wednesday but death related to the virus climbed by six. The total number of deaths is now 434. Those deaths include a Conroe man in his 30s, a Willis man in his 60s, a Spring woman in her 70s, a Conroe man in his 70s, a Porter woman in her 80s and a Splendora woman in her 90s. All six patients were hospitalized and all had other medical conditions except for the Conroe man in his 70s. None of the patients were vaccinated but the Porter woman had received one dose of a required two dose vaccine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO