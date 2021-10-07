CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

I Saw You

inlander.com
 6 days ago

Flags on Pickups: You people who drive around with big flags on your pickups are only announcing to the world that you pee sitting down and disrespect women. You know who you are. You don't impress anyone. Happy to Be Stuck with You... in the Checkout Line: You were ahead...

Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she's not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She's just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit 'Squid Game' is exposing to world the 'beastly' reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its "corruption and immoral scoundrels", a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich", North Korea's Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona 'trafficked' 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona's associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona's associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants 'wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags' are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden's immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut "wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.". In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration's order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

New U.S. COVID-19 Rules for International Travelers Will Start in November

Citizens of other countries will need to be vaccinated if they want to enter the United States. The Biden administration recently announced that entry rules for international travelers are changing. Although it hasn't specified an exact date yet, this will happen sometime in early November. Most notably, it's eliminating travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Train hits, kills 3 people thought to be sleeping migrants

A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France's border with Spain and the city of Bordeaux the national railway company SNCF said. The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m., striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.The victims were thought to be migrants "who were sleeping or were lying ... on the railway line," said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site. He said it's not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.
TRAFFIC
inlander.com

Terraza Waterfront Café infuses a passion for Central and South American cooking into its complex chicken en mole negro

Scratch-made is the standard when it comes to fine dining, yet the construction of some dishes can require a heavier-than-usual lift of ingredients, preparation or technique. With a whopping 31 ingredients and several days of prep and processing just for the sauce, Terraza Waterfront Café's chicken en mole negro is just such a dish.
RESTAURANTS
AFP

Colombia to leave 'Havana Syndrome' embassy probe to US

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Tuesday that his government is aware of cases of so-called "Havana Syndrome" at the US Embassy in Bogota, but is leaving the investigation to Washington. "Of course we have knowledge of this situation but I want to leave it to the US authorities, who are doing their own investigation, because it is about their own personnel," Duque told reporters in New York during an official US visit in which he has also visited Washington.
U.S. POLITICS
saratogafalcon.org

You are me, and I was you

Hello! Your 15-year-old, sophomore-year self speaking here. You can carry on eating your sugary afterschool snacks. You'll have no regrets about that. Just make the most of your time, OK?. I'm quite jealous of you — you don't have many responsibilities to take on, and you don't need to meet...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

