What's Taking Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 6 days ago
SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) shot up 34.56% to $0.0000301 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer has skyrocketed 322.24% over the last seven days.

Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB gained 26.8% and 32.56% respectively.

SHIB has appreciated 322.16%

over a 30-day period and 277.32% over the last 90 days.

The coin is trading 23.09% lower than the all-time high of $0.0000388 it touched in May. Trading volumes in SHIB rose 36.58% to nearly 17.68 billion over 24 hours at press times.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB moved in tandem with BTC and ETH, which traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.36% to $2.29 trillion. DOGE was seen trading in the red at press time.

SHIB was the most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time. It was mentioned in 14,033 tweets, as per Cointrendz data. The cryptocurrency also trended on Stocktwits and Coingecko.

On Wednesday, some investors reported not being able to trade SHIB on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

Coinbase Support said on Twitter that they were aware of issues that customers were experiencing but did not touch on SHIB’s specifically.

A popular crypto influencer CryptosRUs pitched SHIB on Wednesday. Comparing DOGE and SHIB, the influencer said, while DOGE is a “pure memecoin” capable of only basic transactions, SHIB already powers its own decentralized exchange and has plans to launch a dedicated ETH scalability network.

SHIB has been on a tear after it became known that crypto whales have been piling on trillions of coins in recent days.

The coin also got a boost after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu puppy Floki on Twitter recently.

6d ago

Nobody is listening to Elon musk!!!! That jackass only speaks badly about a crypto so the price will drop and then he buys more. “F” him 👍🏿🙋🏿‍♂️ so how you guys doing?

#Shiba Inu#Btc#Eth#Coingecko#Coinbase Global Inc#Coinbase Support#Cryptosrus#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Dogecoin And Ethereum
