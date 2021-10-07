CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

I'm missing Machine Gun Kelly, but let my loss be your gain

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in early summer, my spouse casually mentioned that Machine Gun Kelly would be coming to Spokane in October. And I, with a boost of confidence from the early summer sun, the fresh evening air yet to be saturated with smoke, and the optimism that lower COVID numbers brought, said something hopeful and pure back to him like, "Really? Should we go?" Because MGK's single "My Ex's Best Friend" is by all definitions a bop, and I'd love to hear it live and enjoy some honest-to-goodness entertainment for the first time since shutdown.

mmanews.com

Bisping: “What Self-Respecting Man Asks Machine Gun Kelly For A Picture?”

Michael Bisping had a good laugh about Conor McGregor and his fight with Machine Gun Kelly. A few weeks ago, Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation with singer Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. The news spread throughout the MMA community and many fighters and fans had to express their opinions. Michael Bisping was one of those people. He spoke on Instagram immediately following the event about the scuffle and shared his thoughts about McGregor.
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly says he suffered “postpartum depression”

Hollywood’s staunchest proponents for PDA, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, are the cover stars for British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter issue,. It’s a deliciously voyeuristic look into the ultra-libidinous lovebird’s relationship. It’s a relationship that makes me feel a little queasy (public pashing on red carpets, and in front of award show urinals) and colours me with shades of envy (what’s a girl gotta do to be taken on a romantic trip to Italy!). Though I can’t help but feel tremendous goodwill towards Fox and MGK, they are obviously, sickeningly in love.
wfav951.com

Machine Gun Kelly Apologizes For Mean Tweet About His New Movie

Machine Gun Kelly has privately apologized for his mean tweet about a new movie that he stars in, called Midnight in the Switchgrass. In July, on same day the film hit theaters, Kelly tweeted “If i don't talk or tweet about a movie I'm barely in, it's because it's garbage.”
940wfaw.com

Seether’s Shaun Morgan Throws Shots At Machine Gun Kelly

's Shaun Morgan threw some shade at Machine Gun Kelly, saying that fans that booed him at Riot Fest were “doing God's work.” During a festival set this weekend, Morgan said, “I congratulated the crowd for booing that prick off the stage. Here's my thing — You were a rapper, you got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem. Then you come to rock for example, and it's more pop punk than anything else as I consider it, but yeah, I just had to say something.”
1029thebuzz.com

‘Travis Barker’s House of Horrors’ To Feature Machine Gun Kelly

Travis Barker’s House Of Horrors, presented by NoCap, will stream on October 28th. The virtual event, will feature Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, JXDN and his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus. The concert, hosted by Allison Hagendorf, The Dingo, and Jackass star Danger Ehren will be broadcast from...
NME

Crowd throws bottles and branches at Machine Gun Kelly during Aftershock set

Machine Gun Kelly narrowly avoided getting hit by bottles and tree branches thrown by some of the crowd at the metal-oriented Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California on Saturday (October 9). Kelly received a somewhat mixed reaction when he stepped onstage for his set at the festival – which also featured...
Lorde
Nas
Machine Gun Kelly
Lizzo
inputmag.com

How to dress like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for under $100

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a notoriously stylish couple, managing to complement each other’s looks while still maintaining their own personal styles. Between Fox’s tailored jackets and MGK’s distressed, well, everything, the duo has created a slew of ensembles updating the meaning of pop-punk. Whether they’re stealing the...
Spin

Machine Gun Kelly Picked Up a Guitar to Save Rock — and Himself

Turning to guitar-based music may not seem like the best career move for a 30-year-old rapper, eking out a successful-enough hip-hop career to earn him a few solid acting roles. Safer to make the movies, cash the Hollywood checks, and release enough hip-hop singles to keep some street cred. But...
TODAY.com

Machine Gun Kelly talks to Willie Geist

Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest on Weekend TODAY this weekend will be Machine Gun Kelly, who talks about his most recent studio album, “Tickets to My Downfall.” Oct. 8, 2021.
Loudwire

Machine Gun Kelly Says Next Album Is Deeper, More Guitar-Heavy

Now that it's been a minute since we've had any updates on the Machine Gun Kelly-Corey Taylor feud — which you can see a summary of here — we can get back to reporting on MGK's music, specifically his next album Born With Horns, which the musician says is deeper and more guitar-heavy than his previous release.
K945

Hilarious List of Wrong Reasons Machine Gun Kelly is in Shreveport

For those who live under a rock, or maybe those who have no clue who he is, Machine Gun Kelly was spotted in Shreveport this week. For better or for worse, Machine Gun Kelly is without question, one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world today. Things haven't always been like this, but thanks to a few run-ins with entertainment icons, and of course dating one of the most beautiful girls on the planet, Machine Gun Kelly is virtually everywhere these days.
thewoodyshow.com

Machine Gun Kelly Shares New Details About Next Album

Early on, Machine Gun Kelly would take two and three year breaks in between his albums. His first album was released in 2012, the Cleveland native's sophomore album arrived in 2015 and Bloom dropped in 2017. However, things have changed recently. In his late 20s and early 30s, the Bad Boy Records recording artist has picked up the pace a bit. His fourth album arrived in 2019 and his career shifting project, Tickets To My Downfall, arrived one year later. Having tasted what it felt like to top the charts, it appears that The Dirt actor is prepared to come back quicker than ever.
