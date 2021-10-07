I'm missing Machine Gun Kelly, but let my loss be your gain
Back in early summer, my spouse casually mentioned that Machine Gun Kelly would be coming to Spokane in October. And I, with a boost of confidence from the early summer sun, the fresh evening air yet to be saturated with smoke, and the optimism that lower COVID numbers brought, said something hopeful and pure back to him like, "Really? Should we go?" Because MGK's single "My Ex's Best Friend" is by all definitions a bop, and I'd love to hear it live and enjoy some honest-to-goodness entertainment for the first time since shutdown.www.inlander.com
Comments / 0