CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Heat With Cody’s Sister Teil Rhodes

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes joined Busted Open Radio to talk Rhodes to the Top, the new reality show starring her and her husband, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes revealed she was expecting a poor reaction to the show’s debut, but has been pleasantly surprised by all the positive responses it has received.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
celebritypage.com

A Sneak Peek Of Wrestler Cody Rhodes' New Reality Show 'Rhodes To The Top'

Wrestler Cody Rhodes stars in the new reality TV show called Rhodes To The Top, which explores the private lives of Cody and his wife, Brandi. For years, fans have been watching Cody's journey in the wrestling ring. But now, he and his wife are ready to open up their private lives in this brand new reality TV show, Rhodes To The Top.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Brandi Rhodes
talesbuzz.com

Rhodes to the Top exclusive interview with AEW’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes

TNT just premiered its new reality TV series Rhodes to the Top, starring AEW executives-slash-wrestling stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes. The format is similar to Miz and Mrs on USA Network, where the show takes fans into the life of two professional wrestling stars. In this case, it is Cody Rhodes, the son of the legendary American Dream Dusty Rhodes, and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega’s Opponent At AEW Full Gear Confirmed

AEW’s recent partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation will see the young promotion become the home of the late wrestler’s legacy moving forward. All Elite Wrestling will distribute original Owen merchandise, include the King of Harts in their upcoming console video game, and host an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament. While details on the aforementioned tournament have been scarce, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized announcements are coming soon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chelsea Green Says WWE Texted Out A Mandate To Not Attend “All In”

On her Green With Envy podcast, wrestler Chelsea Green talked about the historic All In PPV in 2018, where she competed in a fatal four way match against Tessa Blanchard, Madison Rayne and current AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Green revealed she was booked on the show after reaching out to one of the members of the Elite, Cody Rhodes.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Combat
Fightful

Do Not Try To Steal Arn Anderson's Car, Steal Cody Rhodes' Car Instead

If you try to steal Arn Anderson's car, it will not end well for you. Arn Anderson had a heart to heart with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, explaining how Malakai Black has ruined their lives since he came into their world. Anderson criticized Cody for checking on him after he was knocked off the apron at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Cody's lapse led to Malakai picking up the victory.
WWE
FanSided

AEW: Is Cody Rhodes On a Path the Join the House of Black?

Since his jaw-dropping debut in AEW, Malakai Black has made it his personal mission to disrupt the Nightmare Family, and in particular Cody Rhodes. Black has run roughshod through most of the more significant members of Rhodes’ faction, including scoring two victories over Cody himself. The latest match between the...
WWE
HometownLife.com

Canton native Brandi Rhodes blazes trail in wrestling world in All Elite Wrestling

Chances are, few Black girls in Canton envision figure-skating careers. Even fewer, perhaps, dream of moving South and being an executive for an upstart wrestling group. Brandi Rhodes has done both. She’s also a wrestler, a new mom and a star (with her husband Cody) in “Rhodes to the Top,” a reality show that airs after wrestling, at 10 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Capitalizing Off AEW Dynamite Promo, Lee Moriarty/Brandi Rhodes

As many of you know, Arn Anderson cut a helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is now capitalizing on the success of the segment. For those who didn’t see the promo, Anderson called out Cody Rhodes and said he’s the type of person to watch a carjacking take place and wouldn’t do anything about it, while Arn would take out his “Glock” and take out the suspect.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – WKH – Rhodes to the Top initial reaction including Brandi & Cody, NXT ratings drop back down, AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Darby, Guevara unseats Miro, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with initial thoughts on “Rhodes to the Top” including when Brandi Rhodes came across as sympathetic and likable and how that all went off course late in the show, plus how Cody came across, and what else stood out. Then a quick look at the drop in NXT 2.0 ratings followed by a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara unseating Miro for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, MJF sets up a feud with Darby Allin, and more.
WWE
TVLine

Finales for The Circle and Big Brother, Horror Story Enters Death Valley, Cody Rhodes and More

Series premiere: The unscripted offering goes inside the lives of AEW‘s Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family and a growing wrestling empire. On Sept. 29, 2001, Saturday Night Live aired its first episode since the 9/11 attacks. New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and members of the FDNY appeared in the cold open, and Paul Simon played “The Boxer.”
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Discusses “Rhodes To The Top” Reality Show, Managing Time

Cody Rhodes spoke with Robbie Fox of Barstool to promote his new reality show, “Rhodes to the Top,” which premieres on TNT tonight. Here are some of the highlights:. “I think the egg was hatched based on our friends at TNT. They are a really wonderful partner in that they are so different from companies I’ve worked for in the past where the company exists, and then the network is it’s own thing. With TNT, Warner Media, and AEW, they have this beautiful synergy and they have this dual interest. It might stem from the fact that we were this challenger brand. We were going to be this alternative, no way it would work, and they were the ones who said it will work, and we’ll support you however we can. So it came from there. It was also something that Tony Khan and Brandi had talked about because if we’re ever going to capture a time in our careers and in our lives, now would be that time to capture it. A company is growing. They are adding another hour of content. It’s planning this and planning that. It’s signing all these free agents. Then on the personal side of things, my life has never been more robust. I never anticipated being a father, and then to find out Brandi was pregnant while we were filming the test for all of this, I think they looked at it and said, ‘We have to put the cameras on, slap some mics on them, and capture this really beautiful time in our lives and in wrestling.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Detail Challenges Filming New Reality Series 'Rhodes to the Top' (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has established itself as one of the top pro wrestling organizations in the world over the last two years. And now, fans will get a more in-depth look at AEW with the new reality series Rhodes to the Top, which premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. PopCulture.com recently caught up Rhodes to the Top stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes, who are also AEW competitors and executives. The couple talked about some of the challenges they dealt with while filming the series.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Brandi Rhodes Describes Rhodes Family Drama Over Her Wrestling Name on Rhodes to the Top Premiere

TNT premiered its new reality show Rhodes to the Top this week, diving into the lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes as they juggle being wrestlers, working as top officials backstage and growing their family. The first episode starts back in May while Brandi is still pregnant with their daughter, Liberty, and midway through the dynamic between her and the rest of Cody's family is introduced.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brandi Rhodes Confirms She’s Planning To Return To The Ring, More

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes is planning to make a return to the ring and wants to do it for her and Cody’s baby daughter. During a recent appearance on the “That Hashtag Show”, Brandi said,. “For me, my goals may not be what people think they are. My...
WWE
ComicBook

Rhodes to the Top Addresses AEW Fans Turning on Cody Rhodes

Rhodes to the Top, the reality show centered around the public and personal lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. The show begins with a montage of what fans can expect from this first season, then jumps the May 12 episode of Dynamite where Cody cut his somewhat controversial patriotic promo ahead of his Double or Nothing match with Anthony Ogogo. Many fans view that promo as the turning point where fans started to sour on "The American Nightmare" as a babyface, and it's heavily hinted throughout the episode that will be addressed this season.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy