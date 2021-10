ROSEMONT, IL - At the food industry’s very core, we are looking to nourish the world. And, with food insecurity continuing to impact millions of people globally, the distribution of food to communities in need has never been more important. US Foods Holding Corp. is one operator attuned to this and is currently taking action for Feeding America® Hunger Action Month. The company will donate the equivalent of more than 240,000 meals to Feeding America, and more than $16,000 in product donations has been raised to aid six additional hunger-fighting organizations selected by the company’s Employee Resource Groups.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO