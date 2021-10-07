Tai Lavatai can make something out of nothing, which is just what Navy needs

Tai Lavatai still remembers the moment and the exact words that ran through his mind: “Oh, no, please, not again.”. It was five weeks ago, early in Navy’s season-opening game against Marshall, and Lavatai was starting his first game as a college football player. He had gone from scout team quarterback the previous fall to the winner of a duel with fellow sophomore Xavier Arline in spring and preseason practices, jumping from nowhere on the Navy depth chart as a plebe to the starter.