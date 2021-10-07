Rain showers moving through region Thursday evening, possible again on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Keep an eye on the on the Severe Weather Team 11 Forecast Friday and toss the rain gear in your bag as you head out. The day will start dry, but showers and an isolated storm will be possible after lunch and into the evening.

There could be some wet weather around for Friday night football games, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you to check the latest radar.

Widespread showers will move in closer to midnight and continue off an on through the first part of the weekend.

Outdoor sporting events early Saturday will be damp, but there should be some breaks in the rain after lunch. An isolated shower or stray storm will still be possible by evening, but there will be many dry hours too.

