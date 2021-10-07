Zywave announces integration with HR software provider

Microsoft Office apps are getting a makeover that is said to be both familiar yet modern. This will include softer window corners, neutral colors and a colorful presence indicator that will show you who is working on a document with you. Fans of dark mode will be happy to know that app themes will stay in sync with your chosen preference by default. All of this was done in concert with the release of Windows 11 to provide a seamless experience for those transitioning from older versions. Those who continue using Windows 10 will still have access to the update to Microsoft Office.

