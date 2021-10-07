Zywave announces integration with HR software provider

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced the availability of its safety and security-critical INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) for RISC-V. With this, electronics manufacturers worldwide can confidently build and deploy safety and security-critical, high performant RISC-V systems with the same trusted software foundation that runs and protects millions of today's critical systems found in cars, aircraft, trains, secure phones, and surgical devices. INTEGRITY is integrated with industry-leading RISC-V processor solutions including hardware reference boards from Microchip and SiFive, along with processor intellectual property (IP) from SiFive, a leading RISC-V IP provider. This support provides the path to enabling device manufacturers to reduce the time, cost and complexity of developing and deploying critical software for automotive, military, IoT and industrial solutions based on the new RISC-V processor architecture.
