Zywave announces integration with HR software provider

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurtech provider Zywave has announced an integration between its quoting and proposals product, Zywave CPQ – Benefits, and Employee Navigator, a benefits and HR software company. Zywave has also released several new enhancements to Zywave CPQ – Benefits, including more configuration, pricing and proposal options. “We are thrilled to partner...

Ransomware attack on French software provider affects European bookstores

Thousands of bookstores in Europe have been affected by a ransomware attack that targeted a leading software supplier. The ransomware attack targeted TiteLive, a French company that offers cloud-based software for book sales and inventory management. Bookstores affected by the ransomware attack included Libris, Aquarius, Malperthuis, Donner and Atheneum Boekhandels, The Record reported today. Other clients listed on the company’s website include Gallimard, Paris Libraries, SciencesPo, Furet du Nord and La Pro Cure.
Teampay Announces First-Ever Microsoft Teams Integration

The spend management platform Teampay announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday (Sept. 29), saying it was the first company of its kind ever to do so. Teampay describes itself as a distributed spend management platform that “reimagines the purchasing process for employees, approvers and finance alike.” The company’s technology guides workers through the buying process using a conversion user interface with “approval workflows triggered by business rules,” giving all employees safe access to company funds. With this integration, Teampay says it can bring that experience to Microsoft users within the Teams interface.
Factor4 Announces Integration with Android Terminals via Dejavoo

Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce their gift card and loyalty integration with the new Android Terminals offered by Dejavoo Payment Software Solutions. The terminals include QD1, QD2, QD3, QD4 and QD5. The integration will enable Dejavoo’s clients to seamlessly process gift card and loyalty transactions via these cutting-edge devices.
OpenTeams Announces Support Service for Open Source Software

Enterprise Class Support for Open Source Software Users. OpenTeams announced the availability of its new Open Source Software Support Service. The service is aimed at providing the same level of customer support that is provided with commercial software. OpenTeams leverages a growing network of open source software service providers to deliver the level of support required by Enterprise Class users.
Best Data Integration & IPaaS for Client Experience Announced by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Data Integration & IPaaS Emotional Footprint Awards, naming five vendors as Champions. The following vendors are champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey:
Stonebranch Announces New Integration Hub During Stonebranch Online 2021

During the Stonebranch Online 2021 event kickoff, Stonebranch announced the launch of its new, industry-leading Integration Hub, a centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions for the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC). Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announces the launch of the new Stonebranch Integration Hub. This...
Microsoft Announces Office 2021 Updates, Pricing, And Windows 11 Integration

Microsoft Office apps are getting a makeover that is said to be both familiar yet modern. This will include softer window corners, neutral colors and a colorful presence indicator that will show you who is working on a document with you. Fans of dark mode will be happy to know that app themes will stay in sync with your chosen preference by default. All of this was done in concert with the release of Windows 11 to provide a seamless experience for those transitioning from older versions. Those who continue using Windows 10 will still have access to the update to Microsoft Office.
SkyX Launches SkyVision 2.0 Software to Help Solve Pipeline Integrity Challenges for Oil and Gas Companies

TORONTO, Canada – SkyX, a leading provider of aerial data solutions for infrastructure asset companies globally has announced the launch of SkyVision 2.0, an enhanced version of the company’s original SkyVision system. SkyVision 2.0 is the only aerial data software designed specifically to help Oil and Gas companies maintain integrity of aging pipelines and detect theft.
Kixie PowerCall and SMS announces Integration with Avoma conversation Intelligence

Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. The integration is the most recent part of Kixie’s mission to help sales teams improve performance through increased productivity and the elimination of administrative tasks.
Integrated Workplace Management Software Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Oracle, Accruent

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Integrated Workplace Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Integrated Workplace Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Integrated Workplace Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CommerceIQ Announces Instacart Ads Integration, Extending Omnichannel Reach Into Grocery

Enables Brands to Tap into Instacart Ads Opportunity, Optimize Discoverability; Demonstrable Outcomes with Pilgrim’s Pride 53% Increase in Attributed Sales and ROAS. CommerceIQ, the leading e-commerce management platform provider, announced an integration with Instacart, the leading online grocery delivery platform in North America. Brands can now drive market share on this channel via a new API integration and product offering called CIQ Advertising for Instacart. The new product enables brands like Pilgrim’s Pride to obtain real-time visibility across all their campaigns on Instacart Ads and leverage CommerceIQ’s AI capabilities to apply automations in bulk to optimize Featured Product ads on Instacart.
Specialty Program Group swoops for CM&F

Specialty Program Group (SPG) has acquired the assets of CM&F Group, a digital provider of healthcare liability insurance. CM&F (formerly Cotterell, Mitchell & Fifer) was founded in 1919 as a property-casualty insurance broker in downtown Manhattan. In 1947, CM&F developed the first nursing professional liability policy, which would become the foundation of its business today.
Green Hills Software Expands INTEGRITY Support to Include RISC-V Architecture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced the availability of its safety and security-critical INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) for RISC-V. With this, electronics manufacturers worldwide can confidently build and deploy safety and security-critical, high performant RISC-V systems with the same trusted software foundation that runs and protects millions of today's critical systems found in cars, aircraft, trains, secure phones, and surgical devices. INTEGRITY is integrated with industry-leading RISC-V processor solutions including hardware reference boards from Microchip and SiFive, along with processor intellectual property (IP) from SiFive, a leading RISC-V IP provider. This support provides the path to enabling device manufacturers to reduce the time, cost and complexity of developing and deploying critical software for automotive, military, IoT and industrial solutions based on the new RISC-V processor architecture.
Crawford & Co announces two acquisitions

Crawford & Company, the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing services to carriers, brokers and corporations, has announced the acquisitions of a US-based claims management company and a Netherlands-based loss-adjusting firm. Crawford has acquired Praxis Consulting, a US-based provider of outsourced subrogation claims management and...
RollWorks’ New Integrated Capabilities Provide Deeper Insights into the Account Buying Journey for the Highest Return on ABM Investment

Journey Stages and Journey Events combine to help go-to-market teams track accounts in their buying journey to turn activities into actionable insights. RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced the availability of Journey Events, and new enhancements to Journey Stages; integrated capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform that provide B2B marketing and sales teams insights into how their combined go-to-market activities impact account progression and which activities are most efficient at driving accounts to the next stage in the buying journey.
PSA Software Startup Raises Funding; Targets IT Service Providers and SMBs

PSOhub, a startup that develops professional services automation (PSA) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised Series A funding. The company is targeting small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers. Financial details for the PSOhub funding were not disclosed. Key PSOhub investors include Unit4...
Phaeton, in Partnership with RAW Energy, Announces a New Integrated Energy Supply Enterprise

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Today, Phaeton announces a new integrated energy supply enterprise in partnership with RAW Energy in a private ceremony held in Perth, Western Australia. The two companies combined their technology to create an integrated renewable energy solution for delivering power to communities in need.
D-Tools System Integrator Software Update Adds Job Costing, Timekeeping

D-Tools, a provider of data-driven software for electronic systems contractors, announces the availability of System Integrator (SI), version 17, which adds functionality and reporting capabilities across the end-to-end solution. New software enhancements are said to help businesses better track employee utilization, project performance and key financial metrics. “Expanding SI’s project...
