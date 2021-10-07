CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

historical society exec director

Cover picture for the articleThe Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society is seeking an Executive Director for the purpose of administering the daily functions of the organization. The Executive Director duties will include (but not limited to) implement plans and policies, make recommendations, collaborate with board committees and oversee staff/volunteers; attend board meetings, develop an annual budget as well as seek grants, gifts, funding sources and contributions. The Executive Director will report to the Board of Directors. Candidates should have a background or education in historical preservation and/or museum, archival operations. Hours must be flexible and include weekend availability. 25 to 35 hours per week, $15/hour to $17/hour depending upon background. Submission deadline is October 15, 2021 Please send letter of interest and resume to: punxsyhistory@outlook.com Subject: Executive Director Search or Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc. Attn: Executive Director Search P.O. Box 286 Punxsutawney, PA 15767 EOE.

