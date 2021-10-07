CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County Commission expected to recommend removal of Courthouse murals

By Ben Fein
 6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Commission is set to meet Thursday and take action on murals in the Boone County Courthouse after lawyers called for them to be moved.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Government Center.

According to Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, the group is expected to recommend the removal of the paintings, storing them on county property until another venue is found.

"The dominant theme that was gleaned from the presentations was that the murals, while originally well-intended, would currently be more appropriately displayed in a venue that is not where justice is administered and disputes resolved." Atwill said in an email following a public hearing regarding the murals.

The commission took public comment on the murals last week, shortly after lawyers called for the murals to be moved due to the violence they depict.

The murals, hanging on a courthouse staircase, depict images such as people whipping a person tied to a tree and a group of people cutting someone down from a hanging.

The murals also depict instances of slave labor, including two people carrying a plank of wood for the construction of the county courthouse.

Lawyers added they believe the murals send the wrong message to people either visiting the courthouse or defending themselves in a criminal case.

Some, however, oppose the removal of the murals. Bill Powell, who is also a lawyer, wrote to the commission saying it should not let people politicize the artwork.

"I think it's a misinterpretation of the murals; I think that's a sort of off-the-cuff reaction to one or two of the hundreds of images they contain and having them removed because of that kind of reaction without careful study of the murals would be a mistake," Powell said.

The commission will hold the first and second reading of the action on the murals during its meeting on Thursday.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

