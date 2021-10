If you could name only one band or artist to see play in Central New York, who would it be?. They might already even be on this list. 2020 was a bum year for concerts, the year started off with a lot of great shows announced all over New York State. Then March 2020 hit and the entire United States shut down. 2021 certainly got better and many acts hit the road to give their fans what they really wanted, live music. But still, 2021 overall still wasn't a normal year for concert goers.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO