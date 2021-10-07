Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.1 to 7.3 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:09 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 PM 6.9 1.1 0.4 N/A None 07/09 AM 7.2 1.4 0.6 N/A Minor 07/09 PM 7.0 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 08/10 AM 7.5 1.7 0.6 N/A Moderate 08/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.8 N/A None 09/11 AM 7.7 1.9 0.8 N/A Moderate