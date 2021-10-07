CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Lloyd Webber says he hated the 'Cats' movie so much that he had to get a therapy dog

By Sinéad Baker,Jacob Sarkisian
A still from the "Cats" movie.

Universal Pictures

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber said he didn't like the film adaptation of his "Cats" musical.
  • He told Variety that when he saw it he thought "oh, God, no," then "I went out and bought a dog."
  • He claimed he told an airline "I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog."
Andrew Lloyd Webber said he was so "emotionally damaged" by the movie version of his famous musical "Cats" that he had to get a therapy dog.

The 2019 movie starring Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson was met with ridicule and scathing reviews, and Lloyd Webber told Variety that he hated the adaptation of his own musical as much as anyone.

"'Cats' was off-the-scale all wrong. There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,'" Lloyd Webber said.

"It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

The composer said the puppy was his therapy dog, and even told an unnamed airline that he had to travel with the dog at all times.

"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," he told Variety.

"The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical 'Cats.'' Then the approval came back with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"

Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2018.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lloyd Webber began working on "Cats" in 1977, basing the musical on T.S. Eliot's 1939 poetry collection "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats." The show premiered in London's West End in 1981 and on Broadway in 1982. The musical quickly became a success, winning multiple awards including both the Olivier award and the Tony award for best musical, while it ran for thousands of performances in both locations.

In total, "Cats" ran for 21 years in London and for 18 years in New York.

The 2019 movie adaptation was a star-studded fest, with Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, and James Corden also starring, while Tom Hooper, the Oscar-winning director behind "The King's Speech" and "Les Miserables," directed the movie.

However, the film was panned and widely mocked for its bizarre anthropomorphic cats that had both human and feline features. Lloyd Webber previously said that he thought the film was "ridiculous," and even wrote to Universal Studios warning them that the movie would be a "car crash" a year before it came out.

"Cats" ended up winning six Razzie Awards, including prizes for worst director and worst picture.

