Buffalo International Film Festival returns to local theatres this year

The Buffalo International Film Festival is making its big, in-person return this year. Theaters are back open, which means you can catch any of the films the old-fashioned way or virtually at home.

The festival runs October 7th to the 11th. Screenings will take place at the Northpark Theatre and the Burchfield Penney Art Center as well as virtually through the Eventive digital cinema platform.

This year’s festival will again screen over 120 films from 24 countries. It also includes locally-produced films, including Catch The Fair One. It's a Tribeca Film Festival winning thriller filmed here in Buffalo.

Tickets and passes are on sale now at BuffaloFilm.org . You'll also find a full line-up of the films.