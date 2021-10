The Evergreen Plaza, which was built about five years ago and replaced the previous Plaza, has been sold, according to media reports. LBX Investments, a commercial real estate investment firm from California, has acquired the property, which has been for sale for about a year and a half, for $67.3 million, the largest single-asset retail-sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to reports.

