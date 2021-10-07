WorkX - Upcoming Blockchain-based Freelance Platform

Prof. Dr. Friedbert Pflüger, Chairman of the Internet Economy Foundation (IEF), introduces this expert panel exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the benefits and challenges presented by a digital Euro. Clark Parsons, Managing Director of the IEF and the panel moderator, first welcomes Valeria Aragonés Díaz from Iconomy, who discusses best practices for establishing a digital Euro. Afterward, Nicolas Brand, a Partner at Lakestar, highlights how traditional venture capital can leverage blockchain-based digital currencies. Then, Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink, explains how Chainlink oracles can enable cross-chain CBDCs that securely interoperate between existing systems and any blockchain network. Before an illuminating question and answer period, Michael Kumhof, Senior Research Advisor at the Bank of England, thoroughly analyzes the macroeconomic factors impacting CBDCs.
