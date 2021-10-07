CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

TRUTH ACT FORUM, OCT. 12 | Groups call for cooperation with ICE to end

Ventura County Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors will hear an update from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) on its interactions and cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the past year. The update is mandated by state law, and must take place each year that the sheriff has a policy in place to work with ICE, but this year the update will include something new.

