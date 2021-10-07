CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer shot near Dayton, search for suspect continues

By Schalischa Petit-De
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for a suspect continues after a Sidney Police Officer was shot late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were serving a felony warrant at a home on Lynn Street, near Highland Avenue.

Sidney Police Chief William Balling says the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Still, saw the officers and ran. Moments later, he turned and fired at two officers, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.

That officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and underwent surgery. The officer’s identity and condition have not been released, with Chief Balling only identifying him as a senior officer and asking for prayers.

Still got away, and remains at large. He stands 6’2″ and weights around 185 pounds.

Chief Balling issued a call for Still to turn himself in and to avoid any further violence. The Chief also called for anyone who knows where Still could be to call police.

The shooting led to a large law enforcement presence and search at the scene. Agencies involved included Sidney Police, Fort Loramie Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A helicopter could be heard overheard, and officers in tactical gear, including a K9 unit, were seen searching the area near the scene of the shooting.

