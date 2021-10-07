CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CXL Controller with Zero Latency IDE: You Can't Do Better Than Zero

The virtuous cycle of data holds that as volume increases, the value increases. More volume requires faster processing and faster links. More value demands that computing and connecting be secure. That’s why the Compute Express Link™ (CXL) standard specifies that its speedy links be protected by Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE). But if the implementation of IDE introduces latency overhead, then you’re operating at cross purposes where performance is sacrificed for security.

Rambus CXL 2.0 Controller with IDE

Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE. SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced Compute Express Link™ (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 controllers now available with integrated Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) modules. Delivering security at speed in CXL is critical to solving the bandwidth bottleneck in data center infrastructure. IDE monitors and protects against physical attacks on CXL and PCIe links. CXL requires extremely low latency to enable load-store memory architectures and cache-coherent links for its targeted use cases. This breakthrough controller with a zero-latency IDE, developed by the engineering team from newly-acquired PLDA, delivers state-of-the-art security and performance at full 32 GT/s speed.
