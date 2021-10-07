CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberton, GA

NE Ga police blotter: rape arrest in Gainesville, meth bust in Elberton

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Klrdw_0cJoG9Eg00
Rockdale County sheriff's deputy Shadrika Burney arrested on drug charges (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Three accused methamphetamine traffickers are arrested in Elbert County: the two women and one man, all from Elberton, were booked into the Elbert County Detention Center after a traffic stop on Stinchcomb Road in Elbert County.

Barrow County School Superintendent Chris McMichael says recent vandalism at schools in Winder is the result of students taking part in social media challenges, posting videos of vandalism on TikTok. It’s been a problem at schools in Hall County and at other schools in and around metro Atlanta.

A 34 year-old Gainesville man faces child porn charges: Sean Rose was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail.

There are rape charges for a man arrested in Gainesville: 57 year-old Gerald Roak was booked into the Hall County jail after a sexual assault said to have happened in late August.

A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy is finding herself on the other side of the law after being arrested on drug charges: investigators in the sheriff’s office in Conyers say 29 year-old Shadrika Burney (pictured) was caught with marijuana while on duty.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Florida man indicted for shooting down sheriff’s office drone

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he shot down a law enforcement drone three months ago. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Wendell Doyle Goney, 51, of Mount Dora, was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. If convicted of both charges, Goney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, according to the release.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Man trained in MMA thwarts carjackers in Virginia; 3 arrested

STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man trained in mixed martial arts helped thwart three men who attempted to hijack his car on Tuesday, authorities said. The three men allegedly hit the victim with a wooden stick outside a fitness center and took his keys, but were forced to flee when the man fought back after using his MMA training, WUSA reported. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the carjacking failed when one of the alleged hijackers was unable to drive the victim’s manual transmission vehicle.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Alleged gang members charged in slaying of Chicago rapper

CHICAGO — (AP) — Five alleged gang members have been indicted on murder charges in last year's shooting death of a Chicago rapper that prosecutors say was part of ongoing violence over gang territories on the city's South Side, officials announced Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberton, GA
City
Winder, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WGAU

Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into poetry. She wrote about her purpose in life, her unwavering faith, the possibility of dying young and the glories of heaven...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WGAU

Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who was living in New Mexico. The jury reached its verdict Wednesday after deliberating for less than a full day. Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Friday.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy