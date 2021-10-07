NE Ga police blotter: rape arrest in Gainesville, meth bust in Elberton

Rockdale County sheriff's deputy Shadrika Burney arrested on drug charges (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Three accused methamphetamine traffickers are arrested in Elbert County: the two women and one man, all from Elberton, were booked into the Elbert County Detention Center after a traffic stop on Stinchcomb Road in Elbert County.

Barrow County School Superintendent Chris McMichael says recent vandalism at schools in Winder is the result of students taking part in social media challenges, posting videos of vandalism on TikTok. It’s been a problem at schools in Hall County and at other schools in and around metro Atlanta.

A 34 year-old Gainesville man faces child porn charges: Sean Rose was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail.

There are rape charges for a man arrested in Gainesville: 57 year-old Gerald Roak was booked into the Hall County jail after a sexual assault said to have happened in late August.

A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy is finding herself on the other side of the law after being arrested on drug charges: investigators in the sheriff’s office in Conyers say 29 year-old Shadrika Burney (pictured) was caught with marijuana while on duty.

