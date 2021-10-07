Classic Center hosts UGA Fall Career Fair

classic center

The University of Georgia’s Fall Engineering and Computer Science Career and Internship Fair takes place today, underway at 4:30 and lasting til 7:30 at the Classic Center.

From the UGA Master Calendar...

This event provides an opportunity for students to meet with employers who are seeking candidates for their open internships, co-ops, and/or full-time positions. Freshman, sophomores, juniors, seniors, and graduate students are all encouraged to attend.

Students are expected to wear business professional attire and bring printed copies of their resume.

More information: (706) 542-3375

This event is sponsored by the University of Georgia

*Unless otherwise noted, all University of Georgia Career Center events are for University of Georgia students and University of Georgia alumni only. Some employer information sessions are conducted by invitation only. Before attending an employer information session, please check the event details in Handshake to determine any attendance eligibility requirements.

The Career Center is committed to providing access for all people. Those who have accessibility concerns should email career@uga.edu at least 2 weeks prior to the event to arrange reasonable accommodations.

