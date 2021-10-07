CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Classic Center hosts UGA Fall Career Fair

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnG5m_0cJoG7TE00
classic center

The University of Georgia’s Fall Engineering and Computer Science Career and Internship Fair takes place today, underway at 4:30 and lasting til 7:30 at the Classic Center.

From the UGA Master Calendar...

This event provides an opportunity for students to meet with employers who are seeking candidates for their open internships, co-ops, and/or full-time positions. Freshman, sophomores, juniors, seniors, and graduate students are all encouraged to attend.

Students are expected to wear business professional attire and bring printed copies of their resume.

More information: (706) 542-3375

This event is sponsored by the University of Georgia

*Unless otherwise noted, all University of Georgia Career Center events are for University of Georgia students and University of Georgia alumni only. Some employer information sessions are conducted by invitation only. Before attending an employer information session, please check the event details in Handshake to determine any attendance eligibility requirements.

The Career Center is committed to providing access for all people. Those who have accessibility concerns should email career@uga.edu at least 2 weeks prior to the event to arrange reasonable accommodations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UW Madison

Career and Internship Fair: Opportunities for the future

Students discussed opportunities with a wide range of employers during the fall Career and Internship Fair held at Gordon Dining and Event Center on Sept. 29 and 30. There was also a virtual fair on Sept. 28. The fair is open to all enrolled students and recent alumni. It’s presented by SuccessWorks at the College of Letters & Science, the School of Human Ecology, and the Wisconsin School of Business.
SCIENCE
butlerradio.com

College And Career Fair At Mars

Families of high school aged students are invited to participate in an upcoming program about future plans. The Mars Area High School Guidance Office is hosting their annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Representatives from more than 100 universities, colleges, business and technical schools as...
MARS, PA
wfxrtv.com

Averett University to host Friday morning career fair for students, alumni

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning, Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness will host a career fair featuring employers from around Southside Virginia. According to the university, the hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 1 in the multipurpose room...
COLLEGES
newsdakota.com

Fall Career & Internship Fair Open to All Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Fall Career & Internship Fair is taking place Tuesday at the University of Jamestown. The fair will be open to both students and the general public with access to more than 40 different businesses and career opportunities in the area. Dr. Heidi Larson is the Director of Career Services and Experiential Education.
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Katy Times

KISD to host College & Career Night at the Merrell Center

Katy ISD has announced that it will be hosting College & Career Night this coming Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 7-9 p.m. at the Merrell Center at 6301 S. Stadium Lane in Katy. "Approximately 200 representatives from community colleges, universities, fashion and culinary institutes, military academies, and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) will be on hand. Students and families can ask questions about admission requirements as well as learn about programs of study and career opportunities for students," said Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support Ronnie Edwards.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Classic Center#Uga Fall Career Fair#Fall Engineering#Computer Science Career#Internship Fair#Handshake#The Career Center
ocolly.com

Opportunities: OSU students make connections at the fall career fairs

Career fairs are opportunities where some students can get ahead in their field and make connections. Students are able to figure out how to talk in a professional setting and get a glance of what majors offer. Oklahoma State recently hosted career fairs for CEAT Engineering, business and virtual fair. Also, the university hosted an agriculture, food and natural resources career fair.
COLLEGES
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV hosting 4-day hybrid career fair beginning Oct. 5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time ever, UNLV is hosting a 4-day hybrid career fair to improve reach with alumni and students. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 8, the UNLV Fall Career Fair will help participants move on to the next level of their career. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jamestown Sun

University of Jamestown holds Fall Career & Internship Fair

Addie Schnabel attended the University of Jamestown Fall Career & Internship Fair Tuesday, Oct. 5, in dress pants with a button-up shirt tucked in and necktie trying to find a better idea of his future for a job and career. “When you are coming to something like this, your ultimate...
JAMESTOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Inside Indiana Business

Rose-Hulman Hosting STEM Career Fair

TERRE HAUTE - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will Wednesday host its fall career fair for students and alumni. Nearly 150 companies from throughout the country will be on hand to fill a variety of STEM-related positions. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX 2

Schnucks hosts career fair at all locations today

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is hosting a career fair Thursday afternoon at all of its 111 sites. Most of the positions are for part-time work to start. Schnucks said no experience is necessary. Those hired at the career fair would be eligible for a possible $600 performance and retention bonus. Schnucks advises those planning to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rose-hulman.edu

Fall Career Fair Provides On-The-Spot Job Possibilities

This year’s Fall Career Fair provided in-person and virtual interviews with nearly 150 companies that could provide career opportunities for students across all science, engineering and mathematics academic majors. In fact, some companies offered full-time, internship and co-op positions after interviews at the October 6th event or the following day’s...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Exponent

Exponent to host fall housing fair Oct. 22

The Exponent will host the first in-person housing fair in two years this fall, returning the popular event to campus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 22 along Stadium Mall. The date is ideal because many parents will be visiting with students for Parents' Weekend at Purdue and can join students to learn more about upcoming housing options.
HOUSING
News On 6

OSDH Hosts Virtual Nurses Career Fair

The State Health Department says they need to hire 70 nurses at Wednesday's virtual career fair to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. The state said the nursing shortage right now isn't just affecting Oklahoma but the entire country, and they don't expect it to go away anytime soon. The department said...
HEALTH
catamountsports.com

Women's Tennis Hosts WCU Fall Classic This Weekend

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina women's tennis will host the 2021 WCU Fall Invite Oct. 2-3 at the Catamount Athletic Complex. The Catamounts will host Gardner-Webb, Presbyterian and Brenau in the two-day tournament. WCU played its first tournament of the fall last weekend, Sept. 25-26, at the Emily McCall Classic...
CULLOWHEE, NC
bctv.org

GRCA to host 2021 MFG Summit & Career Fair

Join the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, our region’s premier annual MFG Summit and Career Fair. The event will kick off at the Miller Center for the Arts with welcome from GRCA President & CEO Jim Gerlach and Bonnie Spayd, Executive Director of Workforce & Economic Development at Reading Area Community College (RACC). Denise Ball, Workforce Development Specialist at Tooling U-SME, will provide the timely, keynote address titled “Attract & Retain to Sustain Manufacturing.”
READING, PA
WTVQ

Library, Career Center, others partner on ‘take home’ job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Monday, Oct. 4, the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass in partnership with the Lexington Public Library and Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) will provide bags full of employment opportunities from employers in Fayette and surrounding counties, who are currently hiring. Interested individuals can drop...
LEXINGTON, KY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
34K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy