Madison Co deputies arrest accused pipe bomber

46 year-old Edward Nunn is arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly setting off a pipe bomb in a mailbox.

From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page...

Some in the county may have noticed the large police presence at the Dollar General in Carlton today. If you noticed, I’m sure you was wondering what was going on.

A subject living on Berkley Rd., Edward Nunn, 46 years old, was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office for several felony and misdemeanor warrants. Mr. Nunn is a convicted felon and has previously been charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and numerous other crimes.

This past weeked, Mr. Nunn thought it was a good idea to place a pipe bomb in someone’s mailbox and detonate it. No one was injured in Mr. Nunn’s idiotic endeavor.

Due to Mr. Nunn’s prior criminal history and the possibility he had more explosives, we requested assistance from the GBI to help execute a search warrant at Nunn’s residence.

Additionally, the Georgia State Patrol swat team, Department of Corrections K-9 division and MCCD assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

As officers were pulling into the driveway, Mr. Nunn tried his best to flee on foot to evade arrest, but he was no match for a bloodhound with its nose to the ground. After a brief track by the K-9 team, Mr. Nunn was apprehended and taken into custody without any further incident.

Thank you to all officers who assisted us in the apprehension of Mr. Nunn and with the execution of the search warrant. Your assistance was greatly appreciated!

