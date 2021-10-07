Fluent Project Creators Announce Calyptia Cloud, the First Mile Data Observability Platform for Enterprises
Creators of Fluentd and Fluent Bit Build Calyptia to Visualize and Wring Value from First Mile Observability Pipelines in Cloud Native Infrastructure. The creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit have announced the launch of Calyptia Cloud, a hosted solution for visualizing and optimizing their observability pipelines. Calyptia Cloud provides a turnkey service for managing and visualizing open source Fluentd and Fluent Bit to relieve the burdens of conjuration and monitoring, allowing customers to focus on gaining the most insights and value out of their data pipelines in cloud native environments.martechseries.com
Comments / 0