CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Fluent Project Creators Announce Calyptia Cloud, the First Mile Data Observability Platform for Enterprises

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreators of Fluentd and Fluent Bit Build Calyptia to Visualize and Wring Value from First Mile Observability Pipelines in Cloud Native Infrastructure. The creators and maintainers of Fluentd and Fluent Bit have announced the launch of Calyptia Cloud, a hosted solution for visualizing and optimizing their observability pipelines. Calyptia Cloud provides a turnkey service for managing and visualizing open source Fluentd and Fluent Bit to relieve the burdens of conjuration and monitoring, allowing customers to focus on gaining the most insights and value out of their data pipelines in cloud native environments.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
github.blog

GitHub Enterprise Cloud self-service organization transfers

GitHub Enterprise Cloud enterprise owners may now invite GitHub organizations to join their enterprise account or remove existing enterprise-owned organizations. New invitations will require organization owner approval and a final confirmation from an enterprise owner.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ThoughtSpot Secures First 100 Enterprise SaaS Customers in 6 Months as Demand for Modern Analytics Cloud Accelerates

Companies around the globe adopt ThoughtSpot as they look to build their business on data. ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, reported significant growth milestones for its fully managed SaaS offering. Just six months after receiving SOC 2 Type II attestation, ThoughtSpot now has 100 SaaS enterprise customers, with customers ranging from large enterprises like T-Mobile and Aramark to digital natives like FinLocker, factory14, and Cloud Academy. This demand comes as global enterprises build their businesses on ThoughtSpot’s simple, actionable, and open cloud analytics platform to empower every business person to unearth data-driven insights from anywhere.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

HPE Announces New Cloud-Native Analytics and Data Protection Services for GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced new cloud analytics and data protection services for HPE GreenLake as well as automation tools and a cloud adoption framework to help partners migrate customers to the cloud, according to a statement released by the company. HPE GreenLake Data Analytics Services. The new HPE GreenLake for...
BUSINESS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announces strategic partnership with Truveta health data platform

Microsoft today announced strategic partnership with Truveta. Truveta has selected Microsoft Azure as its exclusive cloud platform and Microsoft will help Truveta to scale its health data platform globally. Initially, the Truveta platform on Azure will represent more than 15 percent of all clinical care in the United States. Microsoft is also making a strategic investment in Truveta. Also, Truveta will become a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner and enable Microsoft to strengthen its own offerings for healthcare customers.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Technology#Visualize#Amazon Web Services#Martech#Stackla Calyptia Cloud
Infoworld

GitHub Enterprise Cloud connects with Azure AD, Okta

GitHub is giving companies the ability to centrally manage GitHub team memberships through their identity provider, using GitHub’s Enterprise Managed Users service, now available for GitHub Enterprise Cloud users. The move, unveiled September 30, is intended to help companies of all sizes transition software development operations to the cloud. With...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Predactica integrates its advanced analytics platform with Snowflake enabling data analysis at cloud scale

Predactica, an advanced data analytics and Machine learning startup based in Dallas announces integration of its data analytics platform with Snowflake the Data Cloud company. With broad industry experiences and expertise in complementary AI, Cloud & Bigdata technologies, Predactica helps organizations achieve further value from their existing and new investment in Snowflake.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Adaptive Computing Announces the GA Release of the On-Demand Data Center 6.0 Cloud Enablement Platform

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 — Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc., a trusted leader in High-Performance Computing and Enterprise Software, is pleased to announce the new version release of the On-Demand Data Center Intelligent Cloud Management Platform, which will make HPC in the Cloud accessible to small and medium sized businesses where High-Performance Computing would typically be out of reach. Companies can set up temporary or long-term cloud infrastructure resources on-demand instead of planning an expensive and time-consuming hardware purchase and installation. They can extend their on-premises systems and burst to public cloud providers for additional computing capacity when there are peaks in demand for a “true hybrid cloud”. Now anyone who needs it can get HPC in the Cloud and run powerful compute-intensive applications for AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Analytics, CAE, EDA, VFX Rendering, and Reservoir Simulations even if they do not have on-premises systems. This can mean faster time to market and results, providing a significant competitive advantage.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Famecast Media Announces Launch of FAME: Platform Empowers Creators to Create More Content, Grow Audiences, and Drive Revenue

Famecast Media has developed and is launching FAME – a portal that empowers content creators driving the Passion Economy – poets, musicians, yoga instructors, life coaches, dancers – to commercialize and monetize their business through the vast power and reach of the internet by consolidating all the mechanics of various social media platforms into their one system. Content creators can focus on their content rather than learning how to be social media managers working through the various channels.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
github.blog

Enterprise managed users are now generally available for GitHub Enterprise Cloud

The future of software development is in the cloud. At GitHub, we are focusing on making the transition to cloud an easy path for companies of all sizes. Today, we’re pleased to announce that enterprise managed users (EMU), which allows for centralized user account administration, is generally available for customers using GitHub Enterprise Cloud (GHEC). For regular users of GitHub, nothing changes. Your GitHub identity is and always will be your public identity. For companies using GHEC, EMU gives the scalability and reliability of GHEC while also providing them with the administrative tools they need to manage their users and code in the cloud.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Polkastarter Announces its First Fully Incubated Project WonderHero

Polkastarter Announces its First Fully Incubated Project WonderHero. Polkastarter announces its first fully incubated project WonderHero. The launchpad partners with Morningstar Ventures and launched over 70 projects. Polkastarter, a decentralized launchpad unveils the first project WonderHero, fully incubated by Polkastarter Labs, a new investment arm of Polkastarter. Moreover, WonderHero is...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Abnormal Security Announces Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) Platform, the Only Cloud-native Solution for Comprehensively and Precisely Stopping All Email Threats

No-compromise Behavioral AI with native Microsoft 365 integration unifies, simplifies and modernizes email security, increases threat-detection precision by 10x, reduces complexity by 90%, and improves SOC and end-user experience. Abnormal Security announced the Abnormal Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) platform. Abnormal ICES is the only all-in-one email security platform that...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

NFTGO.io Announces the Launch of Its Comprehensive NFT Data Aggregator Platform

NFTGO.io has announced the launch of its comprehensive NFT data platform with attractive features. Nowadays, NFT (non-fungible tokens) has penetrated almost every industry. Based on blockchain technique, virtual assets have gained much attention by their uniqueness, indivisibility, rarity, and verifiability in areas like gaming, art, sports, media & entertainment, etc.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Sitecore Announces the Future of the Digital Experience Platform, Launching Industry’s First Enterprise SaaS Offering

At Sitecore Symposium, company shares its plan to help brands capitalize on the cloud to meet increasing consumer content, experience and commerce demands. Today, Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience platform software, announces Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud – the first entirely cloud-native CMS offering the design flexibility, integration-friendliness, and authoring experience for business users to create and deliver personalized digital experiences. With this new addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitecore offers the first SaaS offering of its kind that reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises. The company also announces a range of new product updates that integrate recent acquisitions, and the launch of a subscription-based learning resource.
TECHNOLOGY
Lumia UK

Microsoft Tech for Social Impact announces its updated cloud-first grant program

More than a year and a half after Covid-19 swept across the globe, we’re all still grappling with the enormity of the changes we have experienced and the lessons we have learned in our personal and professional lives. At this juncture of the pandemic, however, I think it’s safe to say that at least two things are clear. The first is that the millions of nonprofits around the world have made a huge difference in people’s lives by stepping forward under the most difficult circumstances to provide care and relief when and where it was needed most. The second is that the dramatic acceleration in the adoption of cloud-based tools and technologies has transformed how organizations of every kind operate – including nonprofits.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the Data Cloud. Marketing Technology News: Invibes Advertising : Robust Growth and a Strong...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data. Fluent, Inc., a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.
HEALTH
vmware.com

Multi-cloud Cloud Provider Announcements

The market is ripe for our VMware Cloud Provider partners, with data center spending growing at 7.4% worldwide in 2021(1) despite restricted cash flow through the pandemic, still growing across our 400,000+ customers, due to specific needs – whether performance, regulatory based or locality and latency reliant, the need for on-premises cloud and alternatives to hyperscale clouds is growing. With ongoing high growth in hyperconverged solutions(2) and continuing modernization, customers are adopting and expecting a cloud experience as standard, supplied simply by VMware and VMware Cloud Provider partners.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Inbox Monster Announces Email Deliverability Solution Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Inbox Monster customers can now benefit from the comprehensive next generation deliverability monitoring and inbox placement testing solution. Inbox Monster today announced it has launched its Inbox Monster Deliverability Services on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to gain real-time access to their most sensitive and critical marketing KPIs to elevate all aspects of email channel performance.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Akridata™ Launches World’s First Edge Data Platform for Data-Centric AI

Decentralized Software Accelerates Access to Relevant AI Data, Handles Ingest, Catalog, and Exploration of Complex AI Data, and Enables Traceable AI Across Industries. – Advanced AI and Autonomy depend on curation and filtering of massive amounts of data generated at the Edge to fuel continuous Deep Learning. This is an Exascale-class data challenge.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

PacketFabric Acquires RSTOR to Power Enterprise Cloud Data Core

PacketFabric, the leading provider of carrier-class, on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, this week announced the acquisition of privately held RSTOR, a cloud-based provider of storage and data mobility solutions. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy