CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Axis Technical Group Launches AI-based Smart Data Extraction Service

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscription service leverages artificial intelligence with the firm’s industry knowledge and data extraction expertise to deliver more accurate results in one-tenth the timeframe. Axis Technical Group, the company that helps clients align their path to growth, announced the availability of Axis Smart Data Extraction™ for Land and Title documents. This...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy

In 2019, more than two billion people had an internet connection — more than 60 billion Google searches per month and 156 million emails were sent per minute. These statistics hint at the intensity and penetration of the internet in our daily interactions. And over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in our collective dependence on digital technologies for our professional, social and recreational needs. One of the outcomes of this increased dependence is the subjection of our everyday work and personal lives to increased surveillance. ...
INTERNET
financemagnates.com

AXI Taps FYNXT for Launching MAM/PAMM Accounts

The FX and CFDs broker, AXI announced on Wednesday its partnership with Singapore-based fintech FYNXT (previously known as Simple2Trade) for extension of its offering with the launch of the Forex Managed Accounts Services (MAM/PAMM) platform. Additionally, the broker is stressing features like enhanced administration automation, flexible fee management and precision...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

9fin Raises £8M Series A to Expand its Debt Capital Markets Intelligence Platform to the US

Redalpine led the investment round, and was joined by previous investors Fly Ventures, and high net worth angels. Total investment raised to date is over £10M. 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analytics for debt capital markets, has today announced an £8M Series A round to fuel its expansion into the US. The company is opening a New York office following increased demand from existing customers in Europe.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Validation#Data Entry#Data Points#Axis Technical Group#Marketing Technology News#Title
VentureBeat

IBM launches AI service to assist companies with climate change analysis

IBM today launched the Environmental Intelligence Suite, a set of AI-powered software that customers can use to prepare for climate risks that could disrupt operations. By combining AI, weather data, climate risk analytics, and carbon accounting capabilities, the Environmental Intelligence Suite can be used to help organizations assess their impact on the planet while reducing the complexity of regulatory compliance, IBM says.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Sailthru Enhances Personalization Algorithm To Ensure Maximum Performance After Apple MPP Changes

Personalization Send Time Supports Customers In the Face of an Evolving Privacy Landscape. Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced improvements to Personalization Send Time enabling customers to optimize customer engagement by using a blend of metrics to calculate the best time to send emails to individuals. Sailthru has also added Apple Mail client detection in the platform, which will allow for accurate segmentation and reporting. The world of privacy continues to evolve and these latest Sailthru updates enable marketers to maximize their reach and impact in light of the Apple Mail Privacy Protection release changes with iOS 15.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InMobi Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Appsumer Analytics and Insights Platform to Power Performance Marketers Around the Globe

Deal Brings Unified Intelligence to Mobile Marketing and Deeper Understanding of Marketing Effectiveness; Improves Business Performance for Global Advertisers. InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appsumer, a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers that provides a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels, allowing advertisers to turn complex data into rich insights. Based in London, Appsumer has been the intelligence platform of choice for performance marketing teams at consumer brands, including Miniclip, Picsart, Viber and more. The company was funded by Galvanise Capital and named a Top 100 UK start-up.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance

Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance. OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Axiad Joins FIDO Alliance to Further an Identity-first Mindset, Helping Organizations Realize the Benefits of Passwordless

Axiad is committed to the FIDO Alliance mission of changing the nature of authentication. Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced its membership in the FIDO Alliance, an association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Mobvista subsidiary, Mintegral, Announces Record Revenue Growth for Q3 2021 and Ranks as a Top 10 Ad Network Globally

Revenue on Mintegral’s mobile ad platform surges to $160 million. Mobvista announced that its subsidiary, Mintegral, has recorded an unaudited revenue of $160 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 72.86% compared to Q3 2020, and an increase of 24.67% compared to Q2 2021. Mintegral, Mobvista’s programmatic and interactive ad...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company

TowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems’ Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content. Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Smart Data Solutions Announces 2022 Customer Symposium

Smart Data Solutions, a leading provider of data management, claim routing and workflow solutions to health plans and TPAs, announced they will be hosting their Customer Symposium May 4th to May 6th, 2022, after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Marketing Technology News: Ada Places No....
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SafeGraph Launches Global POI Dataset, Becoming the Worldwide Leader in Places Data

SafeGraph’s newest dataset provides accurate, precise, and up-to-date data on millions of global points of interest. SafeGraph – a global data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places – announced a launch of their Global Brands dataset that includes point of interest (POI) data on any brand around the world. Customers of SafeGraph use Global Brands data to track retail location open/close trends, understand global market footprints, and more. A free sample of Global Brands data can be found at safegraph.com/global-brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

KERV is Supporting Holiday Growth in E-Commerce & Digital Video

Interactive video technology allows creative agility & optimization for holiday campaigns. KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR-driven interactive video and data for brands, is bridging the gap between content and commerce during this holiday season where digital video ad spend and e-commerce are on the rise and could be highest in the history of this advertising segment.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

IBM Commits to Skill 30 Million People Globally by 2030

The company announces more than 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. IBM unveiled a groundbreaking commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. To achieve this goal, IBM is announcing a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MediaMath Puts Marketers in Control of Their Advertising Stacks; Enhanced Demand Side Platform Purpose Built for Signal-Agnostic, Flexible, Transparent Programmatic Ad Buying

MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies announced it has redesigned, key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows for traders and supply managers. Marketing Technology News: IDC’s...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Personify Inc. Launches Personify Presenter 4.0

Rekindle the in-person experience for the hybrid work environment. Personify Inc., the global leader in using AI to transform the video communications industry, announces Personify Presenter 4.0. Presenters can now feel like a weatherperson or a news anchor by presenting over video and appearing alongside any application or website. Presenter 4.0 empowers everyone to rekindle and make their presentations or demonstrations exciting while using video conferencing software. Presenter 4.0 offers seamless integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans by Verizon, and Google Meet. Users of these tools can use Personify Presenter 4.0 to make online presentations more impactful, pertinent, and unforgettable. Personify Presenter’s ‘Studio Mode’ features cutting-edge AI technology for background replacement and live video user extraction. The presenter’s ‘persona’ can be placed anywhere on the meeting screen.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy